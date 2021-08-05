Kourtney Kardashian Shares DIY Quarantine Haircut In Topless Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker enjoyed a loved-up 10-day quarantine, and she shared a topless selfie of her DIY haircut

Summer 2021’s steamiest couple — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — are at it again, but this time, instead of sparking wedding rumors in Vegas, they’re coming out of quarantine as loved-up as ever. The eldest Kardashian sister shared a photo dump (side note: can we please come up with a new term for this, Youths?) of the pair’s recent 10-day quarantine, and while she didn’t reveal whether or not they were exposed to the virus or contracted it themselves, she did share a sort-of topless selfie showing off the DIY haircut Barker gave to her, because even celebs get bored binge-watching TV shows when they’re stuck at home.

Among the photos and videos Kardashian shared: The sweetest, saddest shot of two of her children, Penelope and Reign, peering in from the windows, some gorgeous outdoor and garden pics, evidence of the couple’s screen sessions (including Mare of Easttown, Manifest, and Audrey Hepburn in How to Steal a Million), a video of some seriously tasty backyard s’mores, and the lead shot, a bathroom selfie of the pair seemingly after Barker gave his lady a haircut.

Though she also shared a photo of what looks like a lot of hair removed by Barker, don’t worry. Kardashian’s signature mermaid strands seem to remain in tact, as evidenced by her topless selfie, which she shared not only to the feed, but an even steamier version she shared to Instagram Stories. That’s right folks, while she’s donning a plush black robe in both photos, the robe and Kardashian’s hair remain strategically placed to prevent any NSFW moments from happening here.

Quarantine didn’t seem to be too rough on the lovebirds, with Barker taking to the comments section of Kardashian’s post to write, “👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 10 days with you,” to which Kardashian responded, “no one else ❤️.” When Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard complimented Barker on his cut, Kardashian responded with a scissors emoji, adding that her man is “good with his hands.”

There’s no denying it: These two are in LOVE love, and they’re definitely not being low-key about it. Here’s hoping the couple is emerging from quarantine safely and in good health, and hey, perhaps Barker could open up his own salon one day. He’s already gotten at least one rave review.