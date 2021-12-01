Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Trolls Asking If She’s Pregnant

Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian was not shy about clapping back at social media trolls who saw her recent bikini pics — and wondered if she’s pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still doing what they do — a lot of which is being ridiculously, deliriously, adorably in love all over social media. And while most of us are stanning this relationship that obviously has Kourt over the moon with happiness, of course there are also trolls. It seems like poor Kourtney can’t post a single thing without someone making a rude, unnecessary comment, but at least she’s more than willing to stand up for herself.

That’s what happened this week, when Kourtney dropped a carousel of very casual, romantic, sunset hot tub pics. You know, like you do on a Tuesday.

And while most of us normal people see a celeb with an absolutely bangin’ body, enjoying a soak with her also-super-hot fiancé, it didn’t take long for someone in the comments to show why we can’t have nice things.

“Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?” one commenter wrote, kind of inexplicably, since Kourtney’s stomach is, as usual, almost unattainably flat.

Kourtney’s clapback really encapsulated all our feelings about this whole situation, from the fact that famous women are constantly asked about their reproductive status, to the fact that no stranger has any right to scrutinize and publicly comment on anyone’s body.

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” she wrote. Amen, Kourt. If only we lived in a world where we didn’t have to do it every time.

Because this is far from the first time that Kourtney has had to shut down pregnancy rumors that are based on nothing more than a stranger’s unsolicited commentary on her body. Back in August, Kourt posted this gorgeous photo of herself in a half-down dress and Skims, and naturally, one of the top comments was, “SHE’S PREGNANT” in all caps.

Kourtney wasn’t having it then, either, and wrote back, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Listen. It’s almost a new year. It’s a chance to start fresh, to make resolutions, to better ourselves. For 2022, I would like to propose a society-wide New Year’s resolution: Stop commenting on other people’s bodies. It’s rude. It’s unhelpful at best and damaging at worst. No one needs it, whether they’re as famous as a Kardashian or just a normal person on the street. The next time you feel the urge to make a comment about anyone‘s body, stop yourself and think, “Are they really nothing more to me than their physical self?” We can all do better.