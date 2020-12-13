Kristen Bell Gives ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ Hilarious, Spot-On 2020 Rewrite

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Bell gives the classic holiday song the 2020 treatment we all deserve

We love ourselves some Kristen Bell. Pretty much anything she touches turns to gold — and that includes her new rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bell admitted she commissioned the piece from her collaborator and best friend from high school, Bob Mervak after deciding the classic needed a 2020 spin on it. I think we can all agree on that.

Bell, who is the voice of Frozen‘s Princess Anna, belted out the updated song with perfect tone, which made the lyrics even funnier. “Have yourself a merry little Christmas,” Bell sang, “let the shitshow go.” In another verse, the mom-of-two sang, “Close your eyes and let out a sigh, 2020’s almost gone/You couldn’t write the shit we’ve seen, but what doesn’t kill us makes us strong.”

Bell said she and Mervak have played with the lyrics of many songs over the years, and she thought it particularly fit given the year we’ve all had. “He came up with something pretty extraordinary,” she told Fallon, “and I really wanted to share it with you.”

She and Mervak are quite the pair. They released a song last year that only Bell could called, “Oopsies,” that was all about farts. The chorus is a harmony of the two singing, “Oopsies, oopsies, oopsies, I farted, I farted…” She shared the hilarious jingle on Instagram, writing, “My best friend @bobmervak is pure magic. This gem started as a little tune he created with my 3-year-old daughter in our living room and has now grown into a full symphonic masterpiece.”

Given the awesomeness that is Bell and her history of telling it like it is, it was no surprise that she was a bit of a criminal in college. She admitted earlier in the segment with Fallon that she used to make fake IDs when she was in college that she sold for “$20 a pop.” Solid.

This year has taken a lot out of us collectively and with the pandemic raging on, the holidays are going to look a little different than they have in years past. Without big family events and sitting in restaurants with friends, many of us will be hunkered down in our homes with our immediate family. Thanks to Bell, we at least have a new Christmas tune to sing.

“Though this year we’ll be socially distant, we’ll get through it all,” she wrapped up the song. “Flash a masked smile behind a sneeze-guard wall, and have yourself a merry little Christmas now.”