Kristen Bell’s Homeschool Post Is Too Relatable

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell is every single one of us trying to survive homeschooling

Hey parents. It’s week 5700 of homeschooling and to say we’re all over it and ready to hand teachers $1 million dollars each is an understatement. Today alone I have seen half a dozen posts from my fellow struggling parents about trying to keep up with eight Google classrooms for their tween while navigating endless Zooms for their elementary schooler and while we know it’s necessary, we are also DONE. Kristen Bell may be rich and famous, but she’s right there with us according to her latest Instagram post.

“Homeschool’s going okay,” she captions a snap that in any other world would be LOL-funny. Ok, it’s still funny, but maybe a little too soon for us to laugh at it. Bell is sitting at a table with a pink binder and open laptop in front of her, probably trying to log in to a second grade Zoom meeting, dog in her lap, one child sidled up next to her and another literally SITTING ON HER HEAD.

Look a little closer and you’ll see dirty dishes from the last meal, half a coffee that’s almost certainly gone cold, Bell’s sweatpants uniform (every homeschooling/working/over-it mom knows it), and the look on her face that says What In The Hell Is Going On Here, Make It Stop.

Yup. We are all there too.

This familiar scene is even more believable when taking Bell’s recent commentary on her family’s pandemic homeschooling into consideration. In her usual keeping-it-real fashion, the celeb mom of two young daughters admitted that it’s making her “miserable.”

“Of course, we’ve all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Homeschooling,” Kristen joked to model mom Ashley Graham on a recent episode of Bell’s web series Momsplaining. “There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they’re all like, ‘I told you how fucking hard this is.’”

“But doing schoolwork with them, it is absolutely miserable,” she added. “When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.’”

Couple all of this with Bell’s recent Instagram share of an, um, rough review one of her daughters gave of her pandemic parenting and well, we’re so sorry Kristen. We get it.

“Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence,” Bell wrote alongside the image. “Touche my young lass. Touche. (The bottom says ‘Stern Voice’).”

Kristen, we know it sucks — but you need to know you’re not alone. Solidarity, sister.