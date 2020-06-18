Kristen Wiig & Fiancé Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Patrick McMullan/Getty

A source confirms that Kristen Wiig and fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins earlier this year

A little happy news is always welcome and this news is doubly joyful — a source confirms that funny lady Kristen Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman are now parents to twins. The 45-year-old actress dropped some big hints earlier this year that she had become a momma, and now it’s official.

The source tells US Weekly that the pair are now mom and dad, but Wiig herself made comments on SNL in May when she took on hosting duties for, appropriately, the Mother’s Day show.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” she said. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her.”

Then, she gives her mom props for preparing her to welcome kids of her own — a pretty strong indication that maybe, perhaps, she’s already done that. “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

How many of us say that very same thing after becoming mothers? That we never appreciated our own moms fully until we learned what it’s like being a parent. Awww.

And in true Kristen Wiig fashion, she turned to jokes saying that her mom taught her about things like breastfeeding and that “Babies love that chicken, she would always say that,” while holding up a plate of chicken. LOL.

Wiig and Rothman have been engaged since sometime last year, according to US Weekly, and had been dating for three years before that. Wiig has stated before that she has no plans of marrying again (she was married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005-2009) telling Stella magazine, “I probably won’t ever get married [again]; it’s not something that I would want to do,” she said. “[In Bridesmaids we were careful] to not send the message that you need to get married. I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does, but if you’re the single girl at the wedding, you know someone is going to ask you when you’re going to get married.”

Though it appears Wiig and Rothman are keeping their babies out of the limelight, it would be delightful to see photos of the two little ones, but we’d also happily accept hilarious accounts of motherhood from one of the funniest women on the planet. Congrats to the new fam.