Kristin Davis Responds To People Criticizing Her Appearance: ‘F*ck You’

Kristin Davis has absolutely no time for people critiquing her appearance or age on ‘And Just Like That’

The Sex and the City reboot dropped last week, and the criticism is flying about everything from the show’s new plot points, to the new characters, to the product placements. And while we are also pretty confused about why Carrie didn’t call 911, we’re pretty shocked (but not surprised) by the flack the actresses are getting for their age and appearance.

We’re not alone. Kristin Davis, who is reprising her role as Charlotte on … And Just Like That is pretty angry about the criticism she’s been receiving from all angles about what she looks like and how she is aging.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock,” she tells The Sunday Times. “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”

Of course, the comments about the 56-year-old actor’s appearance are nothing new. Even during the original run of the show, when she was in her 30s, she faced constant critiques about the shape of her body.

“It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too. But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F*ck you. F*ck you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?” she says.

Davis’ costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, also recently faced harsh criticism about her age when she was thrown to the wolves to daring to go out in public with grey hair — while her lunch date, Andy Cohen, rocked his salt-and-pepper look without any comments.

“I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” she told Vogue. “Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.”

She concludes, “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Davis told Today that she and co-star Parker have decided together not to look at what the media or fans are saying about the reboot — or their faces, or their hair, or their wrinkles.

“Sarah and I are currently in a media blackout. Cynthia [Nixon] is tougher and she is not, so we’re like, ‘You tell us later, OK?'”

Still, despite her anger, Davis is optimistic about the show, and relentlessly positive about aging and middle-age.

“I feel like people have this idea that (when you hit middle age) you’re done, you’re finished, your world view is done, your friends are done and that your relationships are done. No, no, nooooo,” she tells the Sunday Times.

“Life is not over when you turn 50,” she says on Today. “Though I have to say, [the commentary] still hurts sometimes.”