Peloton Finally Addressed *That* SATC Episode With A New Ad

Peloton just responded to that shocking plot twist on the ‘SATC’ revival— with a hilarious new ad that you have to see for yourself

Peloton is one of those companies that doesn’t shy away from media attention — good or bad. Remember a few years back when their terrifyingly dystopian holiday ad felt like an exercise-obsessed woman’s 3-minute cry for help? Over the last few days, the company has gone viral once again, this time for reasons outside of its own control. But the company is taking back the narrative with a hilariously perfect ad that almost makes us want to hop back on for a Cody Rigsby ride, despite our still-lingering trauma from *that* episode.

(Massive spoiler alert here if you’re still planning to watch the Sex and the City revival series, “…And Just Like That” but haven’t seen the first episode yet.)

A Peloton bike appeared in the first episode of HBO’s “…And Just Like That,” when Chris Noth’s character, Mr. Big, took his bike for a spin with a fictional teacher, Allegra (played by real Peloton instructor Jess King), before suffering a heart attack and dying on his bathroom floor. The show’s viewers quickly posted all kinds of jokes social media that blamed the bike for Big’s untimely death — and poked fun at how Peloton was probably feeling about their product placement scene being… that.

Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton #AndJustLikeThat — Laura £ (@lalienac) December 9, 2021

Peloton on 8 Dec: Yay, we have a product placement on #AndJustLikeThat 🎉 Peloton on 9 Dec: pic.twitter.com/Zozf9ngblm — Ross Purves (@RossSPurves) December 9, 2021

But faster than Carrie bothered to call 911 as her husband died on the shower floor, Peloton has responded.

Peloton released an ad faster than Carrie bothered to dial 911. https://t.co/bEXdt7syaV — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) December 12, 2021

The company just released a new ad, which they revealed on Twitter by simply saying, “And just like that…he’s alive.”

The spot features Noth, who is shown cozying up on a couch in front of a roaring fire with none other than King.

“To new beginnings,” he says to her, and she replies, “To new beginnings. You look great.”

“Oh I feel great,” Noth says, adding, “Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”

And then, in the midst of that, um, less-than-subtle innuendo, the ad shifts to a voiceover from Ryan Reynolds, who says, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels.”

Reynolds abruptly adds, “He’s alive,” and that’s the end of the ad.

The genius spot was created by Reynolds and his media company, Maximum Impact. A Peloton spokesperson revealed that the ad was conceived, filmed, and edited in less than 48 hours. And it’s just what we needed to be reminded that our Pelotons are still a safe place.