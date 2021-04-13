Khloe Kardashian Throws True Birthday Party That Probably Cost More Than Your Wedding

Khloe Kardashian/Instagrambo

Like all things Kardashian, Khloe’s birthday party for True was over the top

Khloe Kardashian threw a third birthday party for daughter True Thompson this week, and I have a feeling the planning didn’t include any last-minute trips to Party City. There were no Peppa Pig party hats or Paw Patrol piñatas in sight. Instead, True celebrated in style with hundreds (possibly thousands) of pastel balloons, a lavender-colored bounce castle, and slime-making stations. And because no kiddie birthday party would be complete without some immaculate table-scaping, there were also a couple of long banquets laden with desserts and gorgeous floral arrangements.

This might be the first child’s birthday party that ends up on someone’s Pinterest wedding board.

Khloe shared pictures and videos of the lavish party on her Instagram, including some cute pics of True posing in a room literally filled floor-to-ceiling with balloons. The toddler wore a cute purple dress that I’m going to go out on a limb and say didn’t come from Carter’s, matching with her mama’s gown in a similar hue.

As extravagant as the party was, it was actually kind of understated for a Kardashian/Jenner family affair. When you consider Kylie Jenner had guests enter her daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday party through a giant inflatable shaped liked the little girl’s head, a purple bouncy castle and several hundred balloons actually start to seem kind of low-key.

True’s party was a “cousin’s only” event, which makes one suspect that the family learned a lesson from the blowback over aunt Kim’s birthday private island retreat. This time there were no celebrity guests in attendance, unless you count the three Disney princesses hired to entertain the kids (Anna, Elsa, and Tianna all wore masks to match their gowns).

Relatability isn’t really a thing for the Kardashians, but there’s at least one thing about True’s birthday party that non-billionaires can identify with: Mama Khloe’s sweet post lamenting how fast her little one is growing up.

“I am not ready for you to be 3,” she wrote on Instagram. “I almost cry every time I call you ‘Baby True’ and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice ‘I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!’ I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, no matter what age you are, you will always be my Baby True.”

“You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of,” she continued. “You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel.”