Kylie Jenner Donates $1M To Australia Bush Fire Effort After Instagram Caption Backlash

This hasn’t been a great week for Kylie Jenner, but her huge donation certainly helps

It’s been a weird week for Kylie Jenner. The reality star and makeup mogul has come under fire several times for the ways she’s reacted to the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia. But in response to all the bad press, she’s made a $1 million donation, which will be distributed among several relief groups who are on the ground in Australia helping with efforts to combat the fires and their effects.

Jenner has been at the center of two separate controversies related to the fires in the last week. The first one was when she shared a post to her Instagram stories about the estimated half a billion animals that have been killed in the fires, writing that it broke her heart — and just 12 hours later, posted a photo of her feet in her Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers. Needless the say, the internet was upset at the hypocrisy.

The second controversy came later, when Jenner posted a photo of herself sitting near a fireplace with the caption, “Find ur fire.” Her cosmetics company Instagram account responded to the post, writing a string of fire emojis. It wasn’t met with as much criticism as the slipper incident, but the optics still were not great, considering she was facing backlash for how she responded to the Australia fires at the time it was posted. She eventually deleted the caption, but left the photo up on her feed.

Jenner hasn’t publicly acknowledged either incident, but her hefty donation should help quiet the criticism a little bit. A source reportedly close to her told People magazine, “That post was completely unintentional. Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.”

Jenner joins a whole pile of other celebrities who have donated to fire relief and continue to ask their followers to do the same. Chris Hemsworth just announced yesterday that he and his family were pledging $1 million. Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $30 million. Kylie Minogue and Pink have both pledge $500,000. Still, the fires continue to burn, devastating communities, displacing people from their homes, and wiping out wildlife. And with more warm and windy weather on the way, things likely won’t be better in Australia for quite some time. It will truly take a worldwide effort to help Australia, and if you’d like to pitch in any amount, here’s a list of organizations that will make the biggest impact with your dollars.