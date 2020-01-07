Kylie Jenner Shares Pic Of Fur Slippers After Posting About Animals In Australian Fires

Kylie Jenner/Instagram and Rich Fury/Getty

People are majorly upset after Kylie Jenner’s tone deaf and hypocritical Instagram posts

As deadly and devastating wildfires rage in Australia, some news reports say that as many as half a billion animals have been killed so far. Celebrities are pledging their own money to help and asking their followers to donate, too… and then there’s Kylie Jenner, whose post about the subject was met with side-eye and criticism. Over the weekend, Jenner reposted her sister, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story, which was about how many animals have been killed by the bush fires. Along with the repost, Jenner wrote, “This breaks my heart.”

But just 12 hours later, she posted again to her story — this time, a photo of her new slippers. Her new fur slippers.

Yes, immediately after saying her heart was broken by how many animals have been killed in Australia, Kylie Jenner posted a happy photo of her slippers that required animals to be killed to be made. The internet is definitely raising a brow and needless to say, people are upset at the hypocrisy.

Kylie posting about how she is feeling heartbroken about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting her wearing a slipper made of minks fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020… pic.twitter.com/odq866E9Ji — Pop Crave (@popcrayye) January 6, 2020

No, they’re not faux fur — trust me when I say I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt on this one. Those are Louis Vuitton slippers that are made out of 100 percent real mink fur.

People are obviously not having this.

What’s worse is that these animals get killed like nothing and sold to expensive brands for like $5 only to be resold for $1000+. — El Diablito 😈 (@CarlosSotoTV) January 6, 2020

So sad the she would purchase these 😢😢 — HELP AUSTRALIA (@BarbzAus) January 6, 2020

When I saw that post I was gonna give her the benefit of the doubt of them being faux fur,, they are most definitely not. — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

There’s also a lot of buzz around the fact that the slippers cost over $1,000, but that’s genuinely not what’s important here. The point is that you can’t be heartbroken that animals are dying in fires exacerbated by the climate change that we caused, and then happily support the fur industry where animals are dying because you want to wear them. You just can’t do that.

Many people, however, are expressing that while they’re horrified, they’re just not surprised to see a Kardashian/Jenner be this clueless and tone deaf.

Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers.....make it make sense!?! — lil nugget (@JenBretty) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner really thought she was doing something when she posted being heart broken about half a billion animals dying in the australia fires and then proceeded to post a picture of her louis vuitton real mink fur slippers pic.twitter.com/qgQni9hcpH — jo (@heIIojojo) January 6, 2020

obviously doesn't break her heart enough to donate as much as she can to help. or to stop buying real fur. but am I surprised? no. — Corinna (@CorinnaPrins) January 6, 2020

i realize that the kardashians don’t have to publicize every donation they make, but you can’t deny how out of touch it was for kylie to post a story like ‘omg animals dying :(‘ and then right after post a picture of her $1000 /MINK FUR/ SLIPPERS — anna (@trueIovecafes) January 6, 2020

It is 2020, and there are plenty of ethical alternatives to fur. Many of them are virtually indistinguishable from the real thing. But before major fashion brands like Louis Vuitton stop using real fur, there needs to stop being a demand for real fur — which means people like Kylie Jenner need to stop buying real fur products, wearing them, and promoting them on social media so other people are encouraged to buy them too.

While we examine our role in climate change that has made the Australia fires so devastating, we need to also examine how we support and participate in other unsustainable, unethical industries. Wearing real fur is not something we want to bring into this new decade. Fur lovers can show that they actually care about the planet and its creatures by leaving fur habits in 2019 where they belong.