Lacey Chabert’s 5-Year-Old Just Realized Her Mom Is Gretchen Wieners

While we’re not going to talk about the fact that it’s been 18 years since Mean Girls was released, what we can talk about is how sweet it is that three of the four Plastics are moms now. And though none of their kids have quite hit the high school years yet, Lacey Chabert just shared that her 5-year-old daughter has seen parts of the iconic teen movie, and her response to finding out that her mom played Gretchen Wieners is adorably hilarious.

The Hallmark queen served as a guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she dished on the typical stuff daughter Julia is into these days, loving both unboxing videos and kids’ art videos on YouTube. But it seems she’s quite the savvy little tot, as not only did she recognize “mom’s crown” when the pair passed by a Hallmark store in the mall (LOL), but she also recognized her famous mom in her most beloved role.

Chabert told Clarkson that she came home from work one day and her husband, David Nehdar, revealed that he and Julia had “watched a few scenes” from the teen classic. Chabert, looking slightly worried, said, “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And [Julia] goes, ‘Mommy, I didn’t know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?'”

The sweet reaction obviously made Chabert laugh. “It’s so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth,” she said.

Clarkson noted that actors probably don’t think much about their kids (or future kids) actually seeing the things they’ve acted in someday, adding, “That must feel so awkward.” But she then likened the experience to her own kids someday seeing her music videos, adding that she’s “not stoked about” it.

Back in 2017, when Julia was still a baby, Chabert told People that the movie had been on TV in the couple’s house and one scene in particular did capture Julia’s attention: the ill-fated “Jingle Bell Rock” talent show performance. The actress noted that her little one turned her head to look, adding, “She started laughing, so I think she recognizes me.”

So precious… and, obviously, so fetch! And someday when Julia is old enough, she’ll no doubt have some epic movie nights — with some featuring her own mama, casual! — to catch up on all the classics.