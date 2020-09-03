There’s ‘Mean Girls’ Toaster Strudels And They’re SO Fetch

Toaster Strudel/Instagram

There’s also a sweepstakes to win a year’s worth of Toaster Strudel

Mean Girls has been and will forever be synonymous with Toaster Strudel. I mean, like, Gretchen Wieners’ dad was the inventor of the luxurious breakfast pastry and we’re certain this time he would be “too pleased to hear about” this glorious announcement. General Mills (the actual inventor) is rolling out a limited edition Mean Girls version of its product to celebrate the iconic film’s 16th anniversary.

Of course Wieners’ face is front and center on the packaging and comes with signature pink icing, because, on Wednesdays we wear (and now eat) pink. “Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeover with the launch of its limited-edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel,” the company announced in a statement, “featuring pink icing in collaboration with the iconic film – and it’s so fetch!”

“We’re thrilled to bring this limited-edition Mean Girls product and sweepstakes to fans everywhere, especially for all the not-so-regular, but cool moms out there,” said General Mills senior brand experience planner Keavy O’Malley Keyes, referencing Amy Poehler’s role as Mrs. George.

But wait. There’s more.

Pillsbury also announced ‘The Most Fetch Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes,’ a competition where contestants can send in their best icing designs to win a personalized video message from Lacey Chabert and one year’s worth of Toaster Strudel. Yes, we said ONE YEAR. They’re also throwing in some Mean Girls merchandise, so, (ir)regardless of your penchant for Toaster Strudel, you’re winning.

Contestants need to get creating and then post their photo on Instagram or Twitter and include #FetchSweepstakes and @ToasterStrudel in the Instagram caption or Tweet. If this is just not enough Mean Girls for you, if you purchase two of these limited edition boxes of Pillsbury Toaster Strudel in one transaction between September 1 and October 31, fans can watch Mean Girls for free, on Pillsbury, through Fandango.

Apparently, these little gems are already on shelves now in 6-count Strawberry and 6-count Cream Cheese & Strawberry, both with the signature pink icing. Pillsbury is literally giving us a cake “filled with rainbows and smiles” so we must all eat and be happy. There is simply no other choice.

Now is the time to dig deep, get your creative juices flowing, and see just what sort of creation you can make on a Pop Tart-sized canvas. This is what we’ve been training for, people. It’s go time.