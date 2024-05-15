19 Amazon Purchases Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving In May 2024

We can’t be the only ones who are constantly adding the most random stuff imaginable to our Amazon carts; chances are the rest of you moms are doing it, too. Maybe it’s solutions (finally) for whatever’s bothering you about your house; maybe it’s sports essentials to get you through yet another season of baseball/soccer/lacrosse/whatever your kid talked you into this year. Well, every month we’re rounding up our favorite finds.

Is there a theme? Only that we’re personally vouching for all this stuff. And so here you go — straight from our mailboxes to yours.

Travel Laundry Bags

A friend recommended these travel laundry bags to me a year or two ago and now I am obsessed. I have one in my toiletries bag when I travel and it's so easy to keep dirty clothes away from clean ones on the trip home. But they are also just great for ANY time you need a nice big bag. I keep one in my glove compartment, in my purse, etc. It's great for when things get dirty or wet, or even as a reusable shopping bag. — Sarah Aswell, Senior Editor, News & Social

eufy handheld vacuum

I'm a big proponent of dustbusters. Our old one finally died, so I bought this one mostly due to its size (small) and color (white, so it blends in more with my kitchen than the traditional clunkers). It's powerful, easy to store, and inconspicuous. Win-win-win. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Oil

My hair has never been shinier. Like, holy cow, I have influencer hair shine. It smells great and also helped nourish my dry winter scalp. Just be careful, a little bit goes a long way. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

SOJOS Retro Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses

You can never have too many toss-in-your-bag-and-go sunglasses, especially during summer. This pair's vintage styling is on-trend without being too trendy, and they feel and look far more expensive than they are. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle

Pistachio Nut Butter

I got really into pistachios after a trip to Italy. This stuff is better than Nutella. It's so good on a piece of crusty bread or a croissant. Yes, it's expensive, but it's a super special treat item. Try it, and you will be hooked. — Katy Elliott

Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner

I've tried tons of toners, and I always circle back to this tried-and-true favorite. It makes my skin feel super clean and hydrated, and the rose scent is lovely — not too strong. I look forward to this refreshing step in my routine every night. — Julie Sprankles

BALEAF Leggings

Are these a dupe? I don't know because I have never spent $$$ on yoga pants. I like the high waist which comes up seriously high and tucks it all in. I went up a size because I don't like leggings with super compression. They are a tad thinner and shinier, but I like the difference, and they feel more updated. — Katy Elliott

You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

Folks, Cat Sebastian is back with another mid-century romance — this one’s about a baseball player and a grieving reporter — and I am READY to CRY. (In a cathartic way, of course.) — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

Cat Tunnel

This was my entertainment for a full weekend. As a multi-cat household, the fur babies love any new place to hide, especially one that is soft, cozy, and makes it easy to jump out and scare anyone walking by. — Morgan Music, Associate Editor, News & Social

Boba Pearls

My kids have been Boba-obsessed lately, but our local bubble tea spot is $8 a pop. I found these and have been experimenting with homemade fruit teas to add them too. A drink and an activity! — Morgan Music

Light Up Boba Plush

Finally a Boba Tea that lasts my kid longer than 15 minutes. It's Squishmallow-soft with the added bonus of LIGHTING UP, which meets my youngest's night light requirements as an added bonus. — Morgan Music

The Little Mermaid "But Daddy I Love Him" Comic T-Shirt

I'm going to Disneyland with my family next month and this T-shirt spoke to me on a personal level. My favorite Disney movie plus a Taylor Swift reference. Yes, please! — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

Camping String Lights

It's camping season, and when I saw these on someone else's site I needed to have them, too. They add such a great ambiance to the tent and/or picnic area, it helps you see in the dark, and they are super easy to pack, string up, and take down. — Sarah Aswell

NOW Lavender Essential Oil

We are a household of sensitive skin-havers. I buy unscented everything but like to add a couple of drops of essential oils to the laundry. This is my go-to brand based on quality and affordability. — Morgan Music

OXO Good Grips Folding Sweater Drying Rack with Fold-Flat Legs

I recently got sick and tired of trying to lay my sweaters flat to dry on either the top of the washing machine (where they don't dry) or the top of my drying rack (where they end up with weird bumps). Hence: this mesh drying rack. It is so satisfying to have the proper tool for a job. (Wow, am I middle-aged or what?) — Kelly Faircloth

Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Dome Huggie Earrings

Lately, I've really been drawn to jewelry and accessories with a little retro flair that still have a simple, timeless aesthetic. These chic huggies do the trick! Will they last forever? No. But at this price point, they're the perfect go-to earrings for summer. — Julie Sprankles

Organic Rosehip Seed Oil

I mix this Rosehip oil with my face moisturizer to cap off my morning skincare routine. It gives my skin the perfect amount of glide so that I can do lymphatic drainage. — Katie Garrity

Magnetic Dry Erase Markers

These fine-point dry erase markers are perfect: they have erasers on top, they are super fine, and they have a magnet to stick on the fridge. My grocery list and calendar both love them so much. And they are super affordable! — Sarah Aswell

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick

Aquaphor on a stick has been a life changer when it comes to my kid. I put this all over her cheeks when she's breaking out and on her thumb (thumb sucker!) when it feels dried out. This stick makes it so I don't get any on my hands. — Katie Garrity