2-Ingredient Dough Recipes You’ll Actually Want To Make

I’m not big on a lot of food substitutes. Like, never in my life will I be able to mix sugar-free Jell-O into fat-free Greek yogurt and call it cheesecake or smash chickpeas with peanut butter for cookie dough, but I get it. Making substitutions that work for you and your goals — whether you want more protein or less added sugars — can be so important, and for me, that’s where two-ingredient dough recipes have really come through.

The two-ingredient dough is one that’s been making the rounds for a few years now, and goes viral pretty often with some new added seasoning or way to eat and enjoy them. The original two-ingredient dough is simply Greek yogurt and self-rising flour mixed together until it forms a dough. But over the past year or so, cottage cheese and egg have become another two-ingredient dough option that packs a lot of protein for those looking to eat more of it (especially people trying to eat a keto diet).

The recipes are simple but can be totally customized for whatever you’re looking for. Whether you want a two-ingredient dough for pizza, for flatbreads, or for breakfast, these recipes can be a great choice to pack in some extra protein and save you some time in the kitchen.

2-Ingredient Pizza Dough Mess for Less I mean, how delicious does that two-ingredient pizza dough from Mess for Less look? It takes no time to whip up, and you can easily customize these pizzas for your whole family while enjoying all that extra protein.

Easy Bagels Skinnytaste The first two-ingredient dough recipe I ever tried was Skinnytaste’s easy bagel recipe and, oh my goodness, it’s perfection. The original recipe calls for all-purpose flour, salt, and baking powder, but just use self-rising and skip the salt and baking powder instead. That makes it a two-ingredient dough recipe that you’ll be absolutely obsessed with. They bake so beautifully, and are perfect for every single meal.

Cottage Cheese Flatbread iFoodReal For this two-ingredient dough recipe, all you need is cottage cheese and an egg, and you have a fluffy, delicious, gluten-free, high-protein flatbread. From iFoodReal, this cottage cheese flatbread recipe is super easy and comes out beautifully. Use it for literally anything — it makes an incredible wrap with some hummus, veggies, and turkey!

Air Fryer Cinnamon Roll Bites The Balanced Nutritionist If you’re looking for a nice sweet treat that still contains plenty of protein, throw together these air fryer cinnamon roll bites from The Balanced Nutritionist. Using the two-ingredient dough staples of Greek yogurt and self-rising flour, all you need is a few other pantry ingredients to make these perfect little cinnamon roll bites.

Pretzel Bites The Gunny Sack I am completely obsessed with these two-ingredient dough pretzel bites from The Gunny Sack, and your whole family will be, too. You just make that super easy dough like always, and then after dropping it into boiling water and baking soda, you have the perfect little pretzel bite. You can totally customize the flavors — parmesan or ranch seasoning on top would be fantastic — and make them as big or as small as you want. These last a while in an air-tight container, too.

Dinner Rolls Jo Cooks Don’t sleep on a classic recipe to make with two-ingredient dough: dinner rolls. This recipe from Jo Cooks follows all of the other two-ingredient dough recipes — but this time you’re rolling the dough up into a hot, buttered skillet for the best dinner rolls. They turn out so fluffy every time.

The sky is truly the limit when it comes to whipping up two-ingredient dough. Whether you want to use it for savory pizzas, biscuits, and rolls, or make something super sweet and light, there’s plenty of inspiration to be had. Play around with the ratios of Greek yogurt and self-rising flour (some recipes will give you different amounts) so that you can perfect your own two-ingredient dough.