For a long time, cottage cheese was just known as that weird diet food that your mom ate on a bed of lettuce with half a grapefruit. Or it showed up in ancient family recipes where you wondered who on earth thought to mix cottage cheese into hot noodles and add ketchup. But now cottage cheese recipes are everywhere, and for good reason — this is an incredibly versatile ingredient, and it’s absolutely loaded with protein. From snacky dips and appetizers to becoming the main ingredient in your lunch or dinner, cottage cheese is putting in the work.

And don’t panic: If you’re not a fan of the texture, most of these recipes on this list fix that completely by blending up the cottage cheese until it’s smooth or mixing it into other ingredients and baking it. While I love nothing more than a big bowl of cottage cheese with peaches or pineapple on top, this recipe list includes a little more prep work to enjoy your cottage cheese. (But don’t worry about that either; a lot of them are super simple.)

So grab your keys and head to the grocery store — it’s time to stock up on the ultimate kitchen staple. Cottage cheese, we owe you one, babe.

Cottage Cheese Bread A Spicy Perspective Do I think you should make this cottage cheese bread from A Spicy Perspective as a substitute for “regular” bread?Absolutely not. Do I think you should make cottage cheese bread for a high-protein delight? Absolutely. This recipe could not be simpler, and honestly, knowing that your bread is going to be super filling and high in protein is great if all you have time for in the morning is a quick piece of toast. Also, everything goes into a food processor, so you know it’s an easy recipe, too.

Million Dollar Spaghetti A Pretty Life in the Suburbs I love cottage cheese in pasta dishes, especially if they’re taking over for ricotta, and that’s exactly what’s happening in this Million Dollar Spaghetti recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs. The cottage cheese mixed with cream cheese makes a super creamy, luscious base for this pasta dish, and your whole family is going to gobble up seconds.

Cottage Cheese Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Muffins Half-Baked Harvest Another great blender recipe, but this time in dessert form. Half-Baked Harvest’s cottage cheese chocolate chip peanut butter muffins are a mouthful to say, but they’ll also be a mouthful to enjoy. These are so beyond decadent and delicious, and knowing they are filling and high in protein, too, is just even better.

Cottage Cheese Pizza Bowls Cottage cheese pizza bowls are still having their moment, and you can find a million TikTok videos featuring ways to customize them. They are super easy to whip up and a great high protein, savory lunch or dinner.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Pasta Cook Nourish Bliss I love a good baked pasta dish, and this roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon pasta from Cook Nourish Bliss is definitely going to be a crowd favorite. With cottage cheese mixed in to up the creaminess factor, this dish is nice and hearty, filling, and full of protein.

Cottage Cheese Ice Cream i am a food blog Move over, “healthy” ice creams — we’re making this cottage cheese ice cream from I am a food blog instead. It could not be simpler to make, and you can jazz it up with whatever you want to make your own customized frozen treat.

High Protein Egg Bites Gimme Some Oven Egg bites are always a great breakfast option, and this recipe for high-protein egg bites from Gimme Some Oven is full of all the good stuff. This is a pretty customizable recipe, so if there’s an ingredient in there that’s not your favorite or you’d rather add something else, feel free. But the cottage cheese does great work for the texture and adds that extra protein hit.

Cottage Cheese Flatbread Dinner Mom You’ve probably seen this one all over social media, but for good reason — the cottage cheese flatbread is so easy and delicious. This recipe from Dinner-Mom shares just how versatile it can be, and you can use it for sandwiches, wraps, dipping, all of it.

Cottage Cheese Crackers Want a nice, high-protein snack with a satisfying crunch? Hey, me too. That’s why we should all be making these cottage cheese crackers. If the cottage cheese texture is what throws you off the most, you’ll enjoy these baked crackers way more. You get to reap all the cottage cheese benefits without any of the texture, and you can fully customize this recipe to use whatever seasonings you like best.

Whipped Cottage Cheese Dessert And if you like a sweet treat, try whipping up your cottage cheese until it’s smooth, mix in a sweetener like peanut butter or honey, and then add toppings like chocolate chips for a perfect afternoon treat or dessert.

Cottage cheese has come a long way, and honestly, it deserves the spotlight right now. It’s versatile, it’s protein-heavy, and it’s easy to find — put it on your shopping list ASAP.