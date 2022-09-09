Alert: The 2022 Disney Storybook Advent Calendars Have Dropped

Sure, it’s still September, but this is important: Disney’s wildly popular storybook advent calendars just dropped for pre-sale on Amazon — and right now they’re 10 percent off.

Last year, these advent calendars sold over 950,000 copies — and they often sell out — so the time is nigh to get one if you want one, even if it feels like you just finished your back-to-school shopping.

Here’s the deal with these: They consist of a large cardboard calendar and each day of the month, you kids gets to open, unwrap, and read a mini storybook that’s hidden behind each date. The books vary by year, so no worries about repeats if you’ve bought the calendars in the past.

This year, there are three versions: a classic Disney calendar that contains Disney and Pixar favorites spanning from Mickey Mouse to Lion King to Finding Nemo; a Disney Princess calendar that sticks to royal storytelling, and a Marvel calendar that focuses on a familiar roster of super heroes.

They’re more fun than chocolate, if that’s possible, not to mention that you get to read to your kid every night in December.

The calendars, which are published by IglooBooks, are available for pre-order now and ship starting on September 13.

The three available calendars are below — there’s also a Spanish version of the classic calendar.

