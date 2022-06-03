I have a drawer full of vitamin C powders, gummies, and other random capsules. Do I know where the ingredients have come from? No. Have I felt any different after taking them? Not really. Do I wish there was an all-natural vitamin C supplement that was ethically sourced, sugar-free, and actually boosted my energy and immunity? I asked the question, so I’ll answer it, yes.

Luckily, 2x4 Nutrition and its Resilient-C supplement check all of those boxes. Founded and developed by Dr. Mallory Blair, a chemist and mother of two, this vitamin C supplement is formulated to get you the nutrients you need, and it’s even safe for kids over 4 years old. Backed by clinical tests and third-party testers, it uses Nutristack Liposomal Technology to help the body quickly and effectively absorb nutrients up to 15 times better than other supplements. Plus, for every unit sold, 2x4 donates two meals around the world.

What Does It Do?

Resilient-C gives you 95% of vitamin C absorption (compared to a 5-10% absorption rate with gummies or pills) to help build your natural immunity, combat stress, and support the health of your heart and blood vessels. It also boosts collagen production for healthy, glowing skin with greater elasticity. The ingredients are sustainably sourced and have been verified for purity and quality, which can give you peace of mind while you’re getting all the benefits of vitamin C.

How Does It Work?

Resilient-C uses tiny bubbles of lipids, known as liposomes, to protect nutrients from breaking down in your stomach, allowing them to be absorbed into the blood and dispersed into the cells that need them. Science! Just mix one teaspoon into your juice or smoothie (or make this refreshing minty orange drink) and it’s like you’re eating 10 oranges. Clinical studies have shown that one bottle of Resilient-C is the equivalent of a vitamin C drip minus the needle.

What Reviewers Say:

“I love using Resilient-C from 2x4. I've noticed my skin looks more supple and vibrant. It's more of a natural glow than when I used other brands. And you can mix it with anything which makes it so convenient.’ - Eva Ophelia

“I have been using 2x4 for a few months and I love it! It's easy to mix in water and tastes great. I usually feel more energized after drinking it. I like the fact that it's a natural product and doesn't give me the jitters with all the caffeine. This is by far the best product I have ever used for vitamin C I think this is the best and most natural vitamin c product I've ever tried. We love it!” - Mia Ling

“I've tried a few different brands, and these are definitely the best! The first time I took them, I noticed a big difference in how much better my skin looked. Also, they taste great mixed with juice! no after taste.” - Nora P.

“I was feeling tired and sluggish every morning, but after taking this for a couple weeks now I feel like I can run a marathon in the mornings! So far so good. Thank you.” - Amy C.

Shop Other 2x4 Products

Get Healthier Skin, Hair, And Nails

2x4’s Beautiful Glow is designed to promote healthy glowing skin, strong nails, and shiny hair. How does it work? The fast-absorbing supplement uses vitamins A and C to support collagen production for glowy skin, and it also contains biotin for hair growth and nail strength. Plus, the antioxidant lutein helps to protect cells from damage. One enthusiastic reviewer reports, “Give it a few weeks to see results, YOU WILL SEE THE DIFFERENCE!”

Improve The Quality Of Your Sleep

Designed to promote calm and relaxation, 2x4’s Better Sleep may help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling rested. It’s made with a mix of the naturally occurring amino acid GABA, valerian root, melatonin, and lemon balm to put your body in a relaxed state and ease your tension. And like the other 2x4 supplements, it’s liposomal so it absorbs into your bloodstream within minutes. A clinical study has shown that after taking a dose 10 to 15 minutes before bed, 75% of subjects had a decrease in the number of times they got up in the night, and they experienced a 50% improvement in how they woke up. Reviewers back this up, reporting that they start the day feeling refreshed and energized — a major plus for tired parents.

Your Liver’s BFF

Eliminate toxins in your body and help support your liver with 2x4’s Body Detox. It can also help stimulate and boost your energy levels so you feel calm and healthy. The key ingredient? Glutathione, a natural antioxidant that’s produced by your liver to help your body repair and rebuild tissue, strengthen immunity, and get rid of those toxins. One enthusiastic reviewer reports, “I have sustained energy throughout the day,” adding, “Is this a miracle product? It definitely feels that way!”

Visit 2x4 to shop all of these products, and don’t forget to use code RESILIENT50 to get 50% off your first purchase of Resilient-C.