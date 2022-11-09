Here's How Abortion Rights Are Faring In The 2022 Elections

Results are still pouring in around the country, but a day out from Election Day 2022, the country is starting to see a clearer picture of the winners, losers, and political trends that will shape the future of the United States. Top of mind for millions of women are the outcomes of a half-dozen amendments, proposals, propositions, and referendums related to abortion rights.

In addition, several key races across the country set certain states on clear paths either toward abortion restrictions or protections.

Here’s a quick run-down of the new picture of abortion rights in America as ballots are being counted.

California

One of the bluest of blue states had a state-level constitutional amendment on the ballot that will protect everyone’s reproductive rights, including the rights to abortion and contraception. While only about half of the votes are counted so far, it looks like it will pass easily. Nice work, Golden State.

Vermont

The home of Bernie Sanders also made a bid to change the State Constitution — to grant everyone in the populous a Constitutional Right to Reproductive Autonomy. The voters spoke loud and clear: over 77% said yes to the change, which would solidify abortion rights in the state moving forward indefinitely.

Michigan

Like California and Vermont, Michigan decided to alter its State Constitution to make crystal clear that its citizens have reproductive rights. The new proposal will give everyone freedom “about all matters relating to pregnancy,” including abortion and contraception. About 57% of the population agreed to pass the update.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, a traditionally red state, politicians tried to push through the opposite amendment to the State Constitution: one that would clearly deny the right to abortion as well as the ability to fund abortions. With 92% of the votes in, it looks like the population is striking down that idea, with 52% of voters saying “no” to abortion restrictions.

Montana

Montana already has language in their state constitution protecting abortion and medical privacy — so conservative lawmakers tried to inch in on reproductive rights by trying to pass a “born alive” referendum that would make it illegal for doctors to kill a baby “born during an attempted abortion.” Medical experts say the law would basically not save any lives and instead harm palliative care for babies born with fatal conditions. With 82% of votes in, it appears that this referendum will fail, even in a traditionally red state. Another win for reproductive rights.

In addition to proposals and referendums, there were several important races for political office that could very well change abortion laws in several states.

Here are the key races.

Florida Governor

While abortion is currently legal up to 15 weeks in Florida, a firm Republican hold on the state legislature meant that the state’s gubernatorial race was key. But it looks like conservative Ron DeSantis has decisively won his race against Charlie Christ, putting abortion rights on the line.

Arizona Governor & Attorney General

Currently in Arizona, an ancient law that almost totally bans abortion across the state is being blocked by the courts. What happens next depends on two key elections: the Governor and the Attorney General. Right now, both races are too close to call, with about 66% of ballots in.

Georgia Governor

One of the toughest losses for reproductive rights in this election was in Georgia, where Democrat Stacy Abrams fell to the GOP’s Brian Kemp in a rematch from the last gubernatorial election. Currently, the state as a six-week “heartbeat” law on the books, but now Kemp could encourage more restrictions and likely will not veto laws that hinder reproductive freedoms.

Kansas Governor

In August, Kansas voters spoke loud and clear when they voted to keep their constitutional right to abortion. And now they have voted to retain Democrat Laura Kelly, who says she dedicated to reproductive freedom. The race is close, but virtually all votes are in at this point and Kelly should be staying in the Governor’s mansion.