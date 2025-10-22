Have you ever just wanted to, I don’t know, escape America for a little while? On my recent trip to Zürich, Switzerland, I discovered what an amazing, family-friendly, and culturally rich city it is. Even traveling alone, it was incredibly easy to use public transportation, every part of the city felt safe, and the locals were incredibly kind and helpful. On top of all of that? Pile on some very high-quality chocolate and cheese.

Here’s my list of must-do activities in and around Zürich, whether you’re visiting for a week or a day.

Shop In Old Town

Spondylolithesis/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Yes, it’s touristy here, but it’s for a reason. This historic, centrally located district is a maze of cobblestone streets, beautiful brick buildings, and photo opportunities. Many of the old buildings are now filled with shops and restaurants; this is the best place in the city to buy your souvenirs and really get a feel for the country. Don’t have a plan — just wander around and window shop!

Climb Lindenhof Hill

Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld/Moment/Getty Images

Before you leave Old Town, follow the signs (or Google Maps) up a few stairs to Lindenhof Hill. It’s a pleasant little park with fountains and a few huge chess boards — and it has one of the best and most easily accessible views of the city, looking right down at the Limmat River. Pause for a picture and a rest on a bench before continuing your journey.

Swim In Lake Zürich At A Bathing Palace

@ Didier Marti/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Okay — this was possibly my favorite thing to do in the city! All along the shore of Lake Zurich are bath houses (or bathing palaces). These buildings allow private access to the lake, changing rooms, social lounge areas, and interior “pools” in addition to options to swim in open water. These bath houses are open from early spring to late fall, and don’t be surprised to find people swimming even in cold or inclement weather.

The baths also have rich histories — just visiting one is worth the trip even if you aren’t a huge swimmer.

I swam at the seebad utoquai bathing palace while I visited in late September, and I shared the water with several older ladies who swam in chilly water daily for their health. It was amazing!

Climb The Grossmünster Tower

UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Swiss might call them the salt and pepper shakers, but what it really is is the most famous church in the city, constructed in 1100 A.D. — the Grossmünster. Once you finish your stroll in Old Town, pay 5 Swiss Francs to climb the 187 (steep, narrow) stairs to the top, where you can get another great view of the city, Lake Zürich, and the surrounding Alps.

Visit The Hürlimannbad Thermal Baths

If a cool dunk in Lake Zürich isn’t your style, maybe this is. One of my favorite picks is the Hürlimannbad Thermal Baths, which are installed in an old brewery not far from Old Town. Bathers are welcomed to soak in one of the very luxurious, very cavernous interior pools or head to the stunning rooftop pool where you have almost 360 degree views of the city. I have honestly never felt so relaxed in my life.

If you’re traveling with family, you have two options here: kids are allowed to attend before 5 p.m. but not after. So make it a daytime family event, or grab a sitter and head out on a date night — I recommend trying to catch the sunset from the roof top.

This place is a bit of splurge, but totally and completely worth it.

Eat A Lot Of Chocolate

anouchka/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

I just... I don’t know where to start. Switzerland and Zürich can feel absolutely overwhelming if you’re a chocolate lover. From large factories like Lindt to tiny boutique shops on small cobblestone side streets, your waistline and your wallet are in great danger here. But it’s worth it. A few more specific chocolate recommendations if you need them: Sprüngli is a great place to start. And you should definitely stop at Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland for a champagne truffle.

But also remember — basically every grocery store, convenience store, and department store has a great selection of packaged chocolate that we just don’t have in the United States. Enjoy!

Take A Limmat River Cruise

pawel.gaul/E+/Getty Images

I was on a budget during my trip, and feeling depressed looking at the prices for boat rides on Lake Zürich. There were an overwhelming number of choices, many were expensive, and many took hours. Then I found the perfect solution — the Limmat River Cruise! For just 5 Swiss Francs, you can hop on a long, low boat at the Swiss National Museum (one comes every 30 minutes) and take a delightful ride down the river and into the lake. The hour-long round trip gets you onto the water and gives you all the views, but without taking a huge chunk out of your day. It makes various stops, so it can serve as a really nice mode of transportation, too, if you don’t want to do the whole circular trip.

There’s also a great audio tour you can listen to on your phone during the ride if you like — I found it really fun and informative.

Visit The Swiss National Museum

Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Either before or after you take the river cruise, you will be right at the entrance to the Swiss National Museum, which is also located next to the main train station in Zürich. It only takes an hour or two to see, and it’s the single best way to brush up on your Swiss history and culture during your trip.

Grab A Meal At The Swiss Chuchi Restaurant

VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP/Getty Images

Located at the Hotel Alder, this is my favorite option for getting to experience Swiss food. You’ve got your fondue, you’re got your raclette, and you’ve got your Zürich ragout. You’ve also got your Swiss mac and cheese, which has potatoes in it.

And yes, they have a kids’ menu!

Head To The Chinese Garden

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

While I was on the Limmat River Cruise, I saw the most beautiful garden. I hopped of the boat at the next stop and found myself in the Chinese Garden. One of the highest-ranking gardens of its kind outside of China, this is a total delight and a great way to get a break from the busy city. Pair it with a visit to one of the city’s best art museums, which is located right next door, and you have your afternoon planned.

Also — the garden is free to enter.

Take A Day Trip Into The Alps

The Rocksresort in Laax. Rocksresort

If you are in Zürich for more than a day, I highly recommend taking advantage of Switzerland’s robust railway system and hopping a train to the Swiss Alps, even if it’s just for a day trip. The mountains are on a scale that I haven’t encountered elsewhere in my travels, and the small cities and villages are incredibly charming to explore.

For my trip, I stayed at the Rocksreseort in Laax, which is a quick 90-minute train and bus ride from the central station in Zürich. A skiing and snowboarding mecca in the winter months, the resort transforms into a headquarters for skateboarding, mountain biking, hiking, and swimming for the rest of the year. The resort is incredibly kid-friendly, with ample indoor and outdoor skate parks, trampolines, daycare, and day camp.

During my trip in September, I was able to explore far and wide even without a car. If I just had a day trip, I recommend taking the gondola from nearby Flims to a mountaintop cafe and then hiking your way back down to the town before returning to dine at one of the many resort restaurants.