You know that one friend who just always has the best Amazon recs? Consider this roundup our group chat version. Each month, Scary Mommy’s editors share the buys we’ve tried ourselves — the ones that actually make our lives a little easier or prettier or more fun. This month, per the norm, our collection really covers the gamut, from kid-approved toys to surprisingly affordable (but still super chic) accessories. So, if your Amazon cart is a mix of genius finds you swear by and random stuff you don’t remember adding at 2 a.m., well, you’re in good company. And, also, make room in that cart!

As they say (and by they, I clearly mean we), new month, new excuse to add a few more clever finds to your self-care spending budget. Here are our editor-approved picks to get you started.

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Five Pairs Stainless Steel Stud Earrings Set

“I do everything in my earrings — I never take them out — so I need pairs that are indestructible but also affordable. My friend had these and they look super real, so I bought them. I wear a few of them in my different holes, and people stop me, no joke, to ask what they are.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

6PCS Chunky Gold Starfish Shell Rings

“I bought these after seeing them on my favorite witchy content creator (shoutout @_samanthaamartin!), and they’ve been SUCH fun pieces to have this summer. I stack them with some of my other favorite rings and always feel like it elevates whatever look I’m wearing.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

A Brighter Year The Original Adult Mini Coloring Book

“These are the cutest little coloring books that are perfect for my daughter and me to use together! I'm not much of a pretend play girl, so this is the perfect way to spend time together. Our favorite book is the ‘Dinos, Dragons, Diggers, and Dogs’ book!” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

Reef Unisex-Child Kids Water Beachy Fisherman Sandal

“Not only are these sandals adorable, but they are also comfy and functional. We're heading to Disney World soon, and I'm packing these in our park bag for when we do water rides. She can slip out of her sneakers and into these, no problem!” — Katie Garrity

Genexa Kids Cold Crush

“Germaphobe here! It's the season of stuffy noses and stomach bugs, and for some reason, popping one of these Cold Crush tablets at the first sign of a sniffle seems to help move things along faster to recovery. Plus, it's certified organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO.” — Katie Garrity

Blueme White Lotus & Tea 5-Wick Luxury Candle

“I gifted this candle to my sister as a housewarming present, and she is obsessed. Even if she doesn't light it that often, the candle itself is a statement piece! And the best part? Blueme is the only candle brand offering refills for all fragrances and sizes.” — Katie Garrity

Liquid I.V.® Hydration Multiplier Sugar Free – Raspberry Lemonade

“I usually can't stand the taste of sugar-free products, but this flavor of Liquid I.V. is so, so, so good. I drink electrolytes daily to help manage my POTS, and these actually have enough sodium to help me feel a difference (you'd be surprised how little sodium some drink mixes actually contain). I've repurchased this flavor time and again.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

Yoto Mini

“I could talk forever about my love for the Yoto. Every morning before school, my daughter fires up her Yoto and we listen to Yoto Daily, then turn on the family radio station and jam out. She listens in the bathtub, the car, and during quiet time in her room. We have so many great Yoto cards, but the amount of amazing podcasts they have on their app keeps us busy. If you're debating getting a Yoto, this is your sign!” — Katie Garrity

ShedRain Vortex Compact Umbrella

“I brought this umbrella to my daughter's soccer game this past weekend, and instead of cheering from the car, I got out and stayed dry thanks to the ShedRain! This umbrella does great in the rain, but where it really shines is its patented Red Cable technology, which prevents this umbrella from flipping inside out. It’s the world’s first compact umbrella guaranteed to withstand wind speeds up to 75 mph.” — Katie Garrity

Stomp Sports® Stomp N’ Pitch

“Stomp Rockets are an outside toy staple, but then we discovered the Stomp N' Pitch! The Stomp N' Pitch is easy enough for my daughter to set up and play with herself, and keeps her entertained. It's small enough to store in our deck box, too, thanks to the collapsible bat.” — Katie Garrity

K'lani Game Day Hair Tie Bracelets

“Who's got school spirit?! My daughter! These K'lani Hair Tie Bracelets came in her school colors and now, every Friday, she rocks her school gear with K'lani in her hair for that extra boost. She also grabbed some red ones because, of course, she's a Kansas City Chiefs fan. These are functional and so cute!” — Katie Garrity

Lolleez Organic Lollipops for Kids Sore Throat Relief

“OK, these taste very good! I am tempted to take them for myself at the first hint of a tickle in my throat. My daughter also loves them! She's still too young for me to feel comfortable having her suck on a lozenge, so these are a great alternative. Plus, they're USDA certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and made with no artificial dyes or sweeteners.” — Katie Garrity

Amazon Essentials Women's Microfiber High-Waisted Boyshort

“Please do not judge me: I wear granny panties. And honestly, these are really comfy. They're light as air and don't leave panty lines. Underwear is one of those things that can be alarmingly expensive, but not these!” — Kate Auletta

Little Tikes Creative Construction Power Cuts Set

“My daughter loves watching my husband work on projects in the garage. Now, she gets to mimic him with her own construction set with a play table saw! Gender stereotypes be damned!” — Katie Garrity

Fairy Tales Daily Cleanse Everyday Hydrating Kids Lotion

“Putting pajamas on a freshly bathed and lotioned child always drives me to the brink of insanity. Hold still! Give me your freaking hand! Omg you're so STICKY. This lotion hydrates my son's sensitive skin so well, and absorbs super quickly. It makes the pajama wrestling match significantly easier, and it isn't irritating to his sensitive skin at all.” — Katie McPherson

Poppy & Pout Lip Care Set

“This brand sent me this lip scrub and their potted lip mask to try, and I immediately fell in love with both. I hit up Amazon and snagged a few of these little box sets to give as gifts to friends this holiday season. The lemon scent is sublime, and I can't wait to sniff the others when my friends open them.” — Katie McPherson

Arm & Hammer for Pets Odor Control Wipes

“I have a very big dog, so to give her a bath, we have to use the water hose outside — it's a major undertaking. If we have guests coming over or she just needs a little refresh, I have been loving using these odor control wipes. They help her coat feel clean again and get rid of the dog smell, and unlike hose time, she actually enjoys getting rubbed down all over with the wipes.” — Katie McPherson

EyeVac Pro Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan

“I feel as though a large portion of my adult life has been devoted to finding different ways to deal with copious amounts of dog hair in my home. I mean, not having dogs just isn’t an option — I don’t care how much she sheds, our husky mix Mako is family. This ‘automatic dustpan’ is kind of a luxury, but it really is so, so, so helpful to just be able to quickly sweep dog hair into it throughout the day and keep our living room floors less hairy!” — Julie Sprankles

Rotten Sour Gummy Cruncheez

“Nerds Gummy Cluster fans, listen up! My husband ordered these candies to have a low-sugar option around when our nightly sweets cravings kick in, and they are so good. You'd never know they were packing fiber and low on sugar. We're on, like, our eighth order of them at this point.” — Katie McPherson

Jokari Label Once Erasable Food Labels with Marker and Eraser

“My husband and I were tired of asking each other how old our leftovers were and neither of us knowing, so we'd just have to throw them out anyway. We keep these in the Tupperware cabinet and just jot down the date on the container now, and they've been a big help so far.” — Katie McPherson

Boulder Portable Badminton Pickleball Net

“My kids love pickleball, but booking a court around my town can be a total pain. So I bought a portable net — it expands to size — that we can put in our street to play. It often goes on sale, so nab it then!” — Kate Auletta