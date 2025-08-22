Sometimes you just need a little pick-me-up — or, depending on the day, a lotta pick-me-ups. Enter retail therapy. But while Amazon pretty much has a scratch for any itch, it can actually have the opposite of the desired effect. Instead of feeling a dopamine boost from a few good buys, you feel so overwhelmed by your options that you just crash out and wind up not adding anything to cart.

That’s where we come in, though: Every month, Scary Mommy’s editors compare notes on the products that make our lives easier, cozier, or just a little more fun, and this roundup is where we share the intel with you. These aren’t simply things we’ve casually browsed; they’re items we’ve tested out and texted each other about. They’re the ones we love enough to reorder.

So, whether you’re hunting for hosting supplies, skin serums that actually deliver on their promises, or organizational items to keep the chaos at bay, this month’s editors’ finds have you covered.

Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Markers

“I am an Ohuhu girl, and I will shout it from the rooftops. Anytime I need to chill out or feel like crafting with my daughter, we always bust out the Ohuhus.” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

ClosetMaid 8506 25-Cube Organizer

“For a family of three, we have a sh*t ton of shoes, and they always ended up in a pile in my office since it's right by the front door. So, I transformed a hall closet into the coat and shoe closet using this organizer. It only fits one adult shoe per cubby, but I like it that way because then the soles of one shoe aren't dirtying the top of the other. It was pretty easy to build, too.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

Drmtlgy Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Mask

“I don't know about you, but my facial skin really does not like wearing sunscreen all the time — so much so that I have a teenager's amount of whiteheads and the like lining my face this time of year. This stuff is a great solution for it. It exfoliates without being too rough, and helps clean off the buildup. In other words, it's simple and effective, and it works like a charm.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Delara Organic Cotton Percale 400TC Sheet Set

“I don’t know if this is something that happens with age or what, but I’ve become increasingly obsessed with sheets as I’ve gotten older, ha! I love that these are made from 100% organic cotton, which makes them feel breathable, and the 400-thread count means they’re soft to the touch. I got the midnight blue, which is one of the most beautiful colors I’ve ever seen in bedding.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

Olly Renew Body Wash

“My family's favorite vitamin company recently came out with a line of shower and body products, so we had to try them. I've been loving their jasmine body wash, which smells delightful and leaves my skin feeling really soft and clean. Can't wait to try some of the other scents and products.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor of News & Social

Hotor Car Trash Can

“This is very Type A of me, but I love a mini car trash can. My car got totaled recently, and I forgot to grab my tiny trash can out of it before it got towed away. I immediately repurchased one. I stick it in my driver's side door to catch all the random stray papers and snack wrappers, and just dump it out when I'm at the gas station.” — Katie McPherson

Evergrace Throw Blanket

“OK, I know. It's August. But I couldn't help myself and jumped the gun to get this super-cozy fall-coded throw blanket. I cannot wait to read under it on the first cool, overcast day with some tea and the wood stove popping off.” — Sarah Aswell

Kindle Scribe

“Obsessed may be an understatement for how I feel about the Kindle Scribe. For starters, I obviously use it for a lot of reading, and I’m a big fan of the 10.2-inch screen. But it’s a digital notepad, too, so you can jot things down in the margins or highlight passages as you read. I also use it for scribbling down thoughts, which can be converted and summarized with the built-in AI tools. You can import and mark-up documents... seriously, it does SO much. This would be an incredible gift for a kid going off to college.” — Julie Sprankles

Fleks East Beach Slide

“I need a pair of slides by every door at my house. This is who I am. These Fleks are perfect for my back door; I slide them and head out to water the plants, cut flowers from the garden, or fill up the bird feeder. They're so comfy and durable! Bonus: Fleks are made with up to 85% recycled materials. Each pair features the brand’s signature FLEKSfoam, which is ultra-soft, durable, and planet-friendly.” — Katie Garrity

Spring Chef Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set with Strong N45 Magnets

“I somehow lost, like, ALL my measuring spoons. These caught my eye because of the magnet, which is really, really strong, mind you, and also because they stack so easily because of said magnet. They're a bargain, and seemingly always on sale.” — Kate Auletta

Well People Revitalizing Dew Snow Mushroom Eye Gel-Cream

“I have ridiculously dry undereyes, but if I put on heavy eye creams, they tend to make my mascara smudge (even if I wear them overnight, ugh!). This Well People eye gel is deeply moisturizing without being emollient, so it doesn't ruin my makeup the following day. It also just feels really good going on. It's my new holy grail.” — Katie McPherson

Cup of Coa Gourmet Milk Chocolate

“My 10-year-old daughter is in her hot cocoa era, and we've had a ton of fun trying a lot of different brands and flavors. This rich, minty pick is my favorite of all of the ones we've sampled.” — Sarah Aswell

WanderFull® Original HydroBag®

“I gifted this bag to my pregnant friend who needs 24/7 hydration but doesn't want to lug around her water bottle. She loves the hands-free option, plus all the cute colors and strap options. The Hydrobag also features two zippered pockets to store large smartphones, passports, credit cards, lip gloss, keys, and more, making it ideal for moms on the go.” — Katie Garrity

Weesmile Keychain Wristlet

“I really appreciate the convenience of having a wristlet on my keychain, and since my old one was falling apart, I started poking around Amazon to see what else was out there. I found this one and am so happy I impulse-bought it. I love that it’s stretchy, the braided design and gold accents feel stylish, and it really does make it so much easier to be hands-free when I’m headed toward the front door with a bunch of bags or kids’ crap from the car in my arms.” — Julie Sprankles

Strapsicle Hand Strap Accessory for Kindles & Kobos

“I read on my Kindle all the time, and I usually use a knock-off pop socket to help hold it. But now I'm a Strapsicle convert. It's a big help to my wrists, which tend to get carpal tunnel-y after a day of work anyway and do not want to hold up a small tablet for my reading enjoyment, thanks. I also like that they can come on and off, unlike the pop socket that is permanently stuck to my case and would have to be replaced if the case broke.” — Katie McPherson

Naot Catania Mary Jane

“My black Mary Janes that I've had since college finally walked their last step after many years of service. I had very high standards when I replaced them: I wanted high-quality black leather shoes with not much of a heel that I could wear during all seasons. These were the winners, and they are just fantastic.” — Sarah Aswell

Limitless PowerPro Go 10,000mAh Power Bank 3-in-1 Wall Charger

“I don't think I'll ever go back to a portable charger that doesn't have a wall outlet option. It's so cumbersome and frustrating to have to find an extra cord to charge... a charger! With the Limitless, you just plug it right into the wall when you need to power it, and once it holds power, you're good to go!” — Katie Garrity

Well People Bio Bronzing Priming Serum

“This feels like skincare and makeup in one, thanks to ingredients like aloe and broccoli seed oil. I’ve been mixing a drop of it in sunscreen (also by Well People, as it were) or moisturizer, and it gives me the prettiest bronzed glow. Some days I don’t even bother putting on the rest of my face makeup and just roll with this.” — Julie Sprankles

Newton Orthopedic Pet Bed

“Confession: My dog now has the nicest bed of the entire family. This Newton pet bed (we picked large) is so soft and comfortable! They are designed with a core that will not sag, providing a cozy zone for your furry friend. Plus, Newton is completely washable. Unzip the cover, toss it in the wash, and rinse the Wovenaire core in the shower or hose it down in the yard. Seriously, we've gone through so many pet beds for this exact reason. Lastly, pets deserve the same comfort as you do, so instead of making their pet beds with foam, they used temperature-regulating, breathable fabric that won't trap heat like most pet beds. It's tough, scratch-proof, and a cozy place for your pet to snuggle up.” — Katie Garrity

Pure Daily Care Nanosteamer

“My tween and her friends are all deep into loving skincare products — but it's hard to find products that are actually good for their young skin. This nanosteamer is fun and safe and economical, and my daughter loves to add it to her routine on the weekends. It's also a great birthday gift for Sephora tweens who already own a lot of products.” — Sarah Aswell

Woodenhouse Wooden Salad Bowl Set of 3

“My mom had a big wooden bowl when I was growing up that was always being used for something: serving salads, holding mixed nuts with a vintage metal nutcracker during the holidays, filling with popcorn. So, these bowls by Woodenhouse just make me feel all cozy and nostalgic when I pull them out! Plus, they’re lightweight but sturdy, and having three sizes is super practical.” — Julie Sprankles

Nalgene Water Bottles

“As the nation (and world) keeps falling for different expensive and fancy brands of water bottles, I'd like to shout out Nalgene for having the most durable, simple, and classic bottles ever. I just bought a new one recently — not because the old one was damaged, worn, or broken, but because after 20 years of use, I accidentally left it on a plane. I will never leave your side, Nalgene!” — Sarah Aswell

Ello Color Lock Food Containers

“I have started to do more meal prepping each Sunday, which takes so much pressure off the rest of my week. One of the vital parts of this process was getting some really great glass food containers from Ello. They are high-quality, non-plastic, and super cute, too.” — Sarah Aswell

CoBak Case for eBook Reader with Two Viewing Angles

“I recently got a Kindle Scribe and wanted a case that would protect it while also offering some added functionality. This one is perfection. It’s sturdy, waterproof, sleek, and has this great tri-fold feature so you can prop up your Scribe if you want. I got it in my favorite color, dark green, but there are, like, 20+ color options.” — Julie Sprankles

Woodenhouse Bamboo Cutting Boards

“I'm trying to slowly get all of the plastic out of my kitchen — and I read that one of the biggest offenders for microplastics is plastic cutting boards. So I picked out this cute bamboo cutting board set from Woodenhouse. I love how they come with a little stand that makes storage so much easier.” — Sarah Aswell

Huffy Green Machine 16-Inch Drift Trike

“Do you have a daredevil child? May I introduce you to the Huffy drift trike? Kids (ages 5 to 8 years old) will love the thrill of riding with dual-stick steering that puts them in control of every turn, drift, and spin. My kid picked up how to ride this trike super fast, easing my worries as she cruised down the sidewalk without a care in the world. The wide rear wheels are perfect for pulling off 180° drifts and fast side slides, giving kids the freedom to ride with style and confidence.” — Katie Garrity

Faberware Build-a-Board Bamboo Cutting Board With Compartments

“I knew this would come in handy, but I honestly use it way more than I expected! Love that you can chop on one side and then flip it over to have a cute little snack tray. It’s perfect for bringing food to a friend’s house or for having out on display as a proper charcuterie board during parties. I have this size and the rectangular version, and they’re both great.” — Julie Sprankles

Luna StoryTime Kids Book Projector

“We've been running out of things for my daughter to do during quiet time, and this projector has been such a win. She loves the stories, songs, and we even did a little campout!” — Katie Garrity

Echelon Stride 6 Treadmill

“I was recently cleared to start working out again after a major surgery, but I wasn’t quite ready to start schlepping myself to the gym every day. So, I decided this was a great excuse to actually build out my home gym. This treadmill is just what I needed! Things I particularly appreciate: its sturdiness, the Bluetooth connectivity, a generous walking pad (but still space-efficient size), easily adjustable speed and incline, cup holders, and the extra-large device holder. It’s also great to have access to the Echelon Fit app for live and on-demand fitness classes.” — Julie Sprankles