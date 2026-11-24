Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (Yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck.), a monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Email her at askpenelope@scarymommy.com.

Dear MWLF,

My husband and I have been open for about two years. It was something we discussed carefully, and, for the most part, it has worked for us. We have rules, we communicate, and I’ve met a couple of the women he’s dated. I’m not interested in knowing every detail, but I also don’t feel threatened by the fact that he has relationships outside our marriage.

Now he’s been seeing someone for about six months, and he wants to bring her to Thanksgiving at my parents’ house.

We have two kids, and Thanksgiving is a big family holiday for us. My parents, siblings, nieces and nephews will all be there. My husband says he wants to stop treating this relationship like something that has to be kept separate from the rest of his life. He says he’s serious about her and thinks including her would make things feel more natural and less secretive.

I understand that. But I also feel strangely territorial. Thanksgiving is one of the few days of the year when I get to be with my whole family, and I don’t particularly want to spend it navigating my husband’s girlfriend. I’m worried about what my parents will think, what the kids will make of it, and whether I’ll spend the entire day feeling like I’m auditioning for the role of Cool, Secure Wife.

I don’t want to be controlling or make him feel ashamed of a relationship that I’ve agreed he can have. But I also don’t want to be pushed into a level of openness I haven’t agreed to. Am I being unreasonable?

Signed, Not Ready to Pass the Gravy

Dear Not Ready,

It's easy for pressure to arise in a consensually non-monogamous relationship, and it often wears the very respectable outfit of personal growth. You have agreed to be open-minded, so shouldn’t you be open? You have agreed that your husband can love or desire other people, so shouldn’t you be comfortable meeting them? And if you’re not comfortable, does that mean you’re secretly jealous, insecure, or not as evolved as you thought you were?

No. It means you are a person with boundaries, and boundaries do not disappear just because you have made an unconventional relationship choice.

One of the more persistent misunderstandings about non-monogamy is that consent to one arrangement somehow implies consent to all the arrangements that might follow from it. But agreeing that your husband can date other people is not the same as agreeing that those people will become part of your family life. Being comfortable with his girlfriend existing is not the same as wanting her seated next to your Aunt Carol while everyone argues about the turkey.

These are different levels of intimacy. They involve different audiences, different risks, and different emotional demands. You can be genuinely supportive of your husband’s relationship and still want to keep Thanksgiving to the people who have traditionally been part of Thanksgiving.

In fact, I wonder if what you’re reacting to is not simply the presence of another woman, but the feeling that a boundary you thought was understood is being moved. Until now, your husband’s outside relationships have occupied a particular space in your marriage. They may be meaningful, even serious, but they have not been woven into the rituals that organize your family life. Bringing his girlfriend to Thanksgiving would change that. It would make the relationship visible to your parents and children, and it would ask you to participate in presenting it as part of the family.

That is a significant request. It deserves more than a casual, “Wouldn’t it be nice if she came?”

Your husband may have a legitimate desire to stop compartmentalizing. He may feel that keeping his girlfriend separate from his family life makes her seem less important, or that the secrecy itself is beginning to feel uncomfortable. Those feelings are worth taking seriously. But his desire for integration does not automatically create an obligation for you to provide it, particularly on a holiday that belongs to your family history as much as it belongs to your marriage.

And let’s talk about the children. There is nothing inherently harmful about children knowing that a parent has a romantic relationship with someone other than their spouse. But introducing a partner into family life is not a neutral logistical decision. It raises questions about what the children understand, what they have been told, what they might repeat to relatives, and whether the adults have a shared explanation. If your husband wants his girlfriend to be part of family gatherings, the two of you need to agree on what that means before you put a new person in the middle of a holiday and hope everyone figures it out over pie.

I would also encourage you to resist the temptation to make this a referendum on how good you are at non-monogamy. You do not have to prove your security by accepting every proposed next step. Sometimes the most honest thing you can say is, “I’m okay with your relationship, but I’m not ready for it to occupy this particular space in my life.”

That is not a punishment. It is information.

You might tell your husband something like: “I understand why you want the people in your life to know one another, and I’m not asking you to hide or minimize this relationship. But Thanksgiving with my family feels like too big a first step. I need us to talk about what integrating our relationships into family life would look like, and I don’t want to make that decision under pressure or on a holiday.”

Then get specific. Does he want you to meet her in a lower-stakes setting first? Does he imagine that she will attend future family events? Does he want the children to know about the relationship? What does she want? Is she comfortable being introduced to your parents as your husband’s girlfriend? And what happens if you discover that you like her, but still don’t want to share Thanksgiving with her? Or if you don’t like her? Or if your husband expects you to be warm and welcoming in a way that feels emotionally dishonest?

These are not small details. They are the actual relationship you’re negotiating.

There is another possibility worth considering: Your husband may be asking for something that sounds like inclusion but is, at least in part, a request for reassurance. Perhaps he wants to know that you accept his girlfriend, that he doesn’t have to split his life into separate compartments, that his happiness won’t always be experienced as a threat to your marriage. If so, you can offer reassurance without agreeing to this particular plan. You can say, “I don’t want you to feel ashamed of this relationship. I just don’t want to make Thanksgiving the place where we figure out how to live with it.”

And if he insists that your reluctance means you aren’t truly comfortable with non-monogamy, I would push back. A relationship agreement is not a blank check. It is an ongoing negotiation, and the terms can become more complicated as people’s feelings and circumstances change. You are allowed to discover that something you thought you could handle feels different when it moves from the abstract to the dining room.

I suspect there is also a useful distinction here between privacy and secrecy. Your husband may be ready to stop keeping his girlfriend a secret. That does not mean every person in his life needs to meet her, or that every family ritual needs to become an opportunity to demonstrate how modern and accepting everyone can be. Privacy is not necessarily shame. Some relationships are simply not ready for the Thanksgiving table.

So perhaps the question isn’t whether his girlfriend gets to come to Thanksgiving this year. It’s whether the two of you can talk about the future of your family life without either of you treating the other’s feelings as evidence of a moral failing. He should be able to tell you that he wants more integration. You should be able to tell him that you’re not ready. Neither of you gets to turn your preference into the only enlightened position.

And for what it’s worth, Thanksgiving is already a holiday with enough emotional labor, complicated family dynamics, and people pretending to enjoy casseroles they hate. You are not obligated to add a major relationship milestone to the menu.

You can take this one holiday at a time. The turkey will survive.