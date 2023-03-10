After spring has sprung, in comes baseball season! There’s a reason the old ball game is considered a national pastime — from foam fingers and hot dogs to the seventh-inning stretches and friendly cheers, a game day is fun for the whole family. And most of us can agree that being a spectator makes for an awesome outing, whether you’re at a stadium or on the bleachers.

Next time you’re sitting sidelines at your kid’s Little League game or taking the whole family out to the Major Leagues, don’t forget to snap a pic and commemorate the game. To inspire you with your Instagram caption, we’ve compiled a list of options, from players’ quotes to cheeky sayings.