If you’re not using seasonal captions for your Instagram, what are you even doing with your social media? OK, to be fair, having an aesthetic social media isn’t easy, especially when you have seven million other things going on in your life. That’s why it’s super helpful when someone else (*hint* it’s us) comes up with captions you can slap on your photos for you. Spring captions can run the gamut, from focusing on flowers to making jokes about the rain, but then you have to tie it into your family’s brand. Oh, your family doesn’t have a brand? Honestly, bless you for just using your social media to share pictures you like that aren’t overly staged. We love that for you.

If you’re ready to start posting your springtime photos with your kids rolling around in the dirt and your significant other looking on with a smile, we have plenty of spring captions that you can use to go along with them. These captions are fun, funny, sweet, and everything in between so that you can pick and choose what matches your photos. If nothing else, these will get your creative juices flowing to create your own spring captions for Instagram. You could also find inspiration in spring quotes and jokes if you want to show off your funny side.

Your social media serves as a great place to show off your personality, along with showing off your family (it’s also a great place to connect with like-minded parents), and using sweet or quippy captions will help you do just that. For a spring-ified burst of joy on social media, here are a collection of spring captions you can use on your next picture.

Sweet, Silly, Fun, and Fresh Spring Captions

My wildflowers in a field of roses. “Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” — Lilly Pulitzer Springing into the new season with love. “I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day.” — The Temptations It’s the first day of spring, and I’m grateful for everything. Fun in the sun. “A flower blossoms for its own joy.” — Oscar Wilde My love for you grows like a flower in springtime. Bloom, baby. Spring has sprung. I love my little sprouts. All my favorite things in one photo. Turning over a new leaf. “It is spring again. The Earth is like a child that knows poems.” — Rainer Maria Rilke You put a spring in my step. We were made for sunshine. “Here comes the sun.” — The Beatles Happiness is sunshine on a spring day with family. These are my best buds. “Cover me in daisies.” — Katy Perry All my favorite flowers. Sunshine is our favorite accessory. The perfect time for new beginnings. Spread love like pollen in spring. The rainbow after the rain. “You belong among the wildflowers. You belong somewhere close to me.” — Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Wildflowers, wildflowers everywhere. Green grass, beautiful flowers, warm sun, and my favorite people. Girls just wanna have sun. “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn “Spring is when life’s alive in everything.” — Christina Rossetti Life is better with family and flowers. My little buttercup baby. April showers bring May flowers! “Once there was a thing called spring when the world was writing verses like yours and mine.” — Ella Fitzgerald We finally came out of hibernation! Springtime rain showers mean it’s time to play in the puddles. You’re my rainbow on a cloudy spring day. Sunshine state of mind. Wildflowers in our hair. “The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.” — S. Brown Stop and smell the roses. Somewhere over the rainbow. Springing into a whole new year together. Every daisy is better because of you. We were mint for spring. “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” — The Devil Wears Prada Peony for your thoughts? Honey bees and flowers, please. You can catch us among the wildflowers. Petal power. If you were a flower, I’d pick you. Planting ourselves right here. The Earth bounces back, and so do we. Catch us outside. In a field of roses, be a wildflower. Flowers are our favorite. The birds sing to let us know it’s spring. Defrosting. Just out here changing with the seasons. Spring breathes new life into the world around us. Is it Spring Break yet? Spring mode activated. Straight Outta Winter. Shout out to our peeps. Bee kind. There’s wind in the air and a flower in her hair. Spring is nature’s way of saying, “Let’s party!” BRB, doing spring things. Spring’s got us sprung. Spring solstice bliss. April showers bring a-MAY-zing selfies. Plant smiles. “Love burns brighter than sunshine.” — Aqualung Enjoy the little things… especially during the spring. “It’s gonna be a bright, bright, bright, bright sun-shiny day.” — Jimmy Cliff We were made for spring days. No rain, no flowers. How beautiful is this season?! There is nothing as lovely as spring. A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms. Thank you for not playing with my emotions as much as this March weather is. Don’t wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul. “Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy. Sunshine in my eyes can make me cry. Sunshine on the water looks so lovely. Sunshine almost always makes me high.” — John Denver