All is officially merry and bright!
Kiss your pumpkin candles goodbye because B&BW’s 2023 Winter Fragrance Collection is here to get you into the Christmas spirit. Raspberry Thumbprint and Golden Berry Mistletoe are two of the 10 brand-new scents joining B&BW’s extensive holiday line. Take a peep and add these to your wish list.
Described as a cross between “sweet lavender dreams” and a “cool winter breeze,” this scent is living up to its namesake. Catch us placing a three-wick candle of this scent in every room of the house.