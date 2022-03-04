Waterproof beach totes are a must-have summer accessory, and now that the sandy sea-sun is getting closer, it’s the best time to find one that works for you. If you’re a maximalist beach go-er (and tired of the kiddie pool in the backyard), you might have all the gear needed to survive the whole season at the shore — beach umbrellas, beach blankets, and coolers with wheels that keep your shit cold for days. But even the most minimalist beachgoer needs to look up carriers to carry necessities, like keys, phone, water, healthy snacks, sunscreen for the family, a stack of cozy beach towels, and their favorite Bubble Guppies toy… you know, the essentials.

Suffice to say, when you’re heading to the beach with kids, you can only be so “minimal.” Towels alone can fill up a whole regular-sized bag. And if your kid isn’t potty trained, you’ll need a whole slew of swim diapers, too. But kids want snacks and goggles and backup towels and toys, so an extra-large beach tote with some waterproofing is a game-changer when you’re really spending a full day at the beach. So we found the best waterproof beach bags, large beach totes, and even some great portable storage for kids to make sure you have everything you need in one safe, dry place. That way, the only things sun-kissed and saltwater-soaked will be you and your littles.

Best Beach Bags

Best Waterproof Beach Bags

Best Large Beach Bags

Best Mesh Beach Bags

Best Bags For Kids

Best Rubber Beach Bags