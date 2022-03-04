Here Are The Best Waterproof Beach Bags, Because We All Need Some Vitamin Sea
Waterproof beach totes are a must-have summer accessory, and now that the sandy sea-sun is getting closer, it’s the best time to find one that works for you. If you’re a maximalist beach go-er (and tired of the kiddie pool in the backyard), you might have all the gear needed to survive the whole season at the shore — beach umbrellas, beach blankets, and coolers with wheels that keep your shit cold for days. But even the most minimalist beachgoer needs to look up carriers to carry necessities, like keys, phone, water, healthy snacks, sunscreen for the family, a stack of cozy beach towels, and their favorite Bubble Guppies toy… you know, the essentials.
Suffice to say, when you’re heading to the beach with kids, you can only be so “minimal.” Towels alone can fill up a whole regular-sized bag. And if your kid isn’t potty trained, you’ll need a whole slew of swim diapers, too. But kids want snacks and goggles and backup towels and toys, so an extra-large beach tote with some waterproofing is a game-changer when you’re really spending a full day at the beach. So we found the best waterproof beach bags, large beach totes, and even some great portable storage for kids to make sure you have everything you need in one safe, dry place. That way, the only things sun-kissed and saltwater-soaked will be you and your littles.
Best Beach Bags
This trendy option has waterproof lining, two inner pockets, two drink holders, and includes a free waterproof phone case so you don’t encounter any digital disasters. Amazon Reviewer Naomi D’Antonio says, “Love this bag. First, it’s just so pretty. Pictures do not do the leather handles and straps justice. It perfectly fits all our beach activity supplies. Can easily fit snacks, swimsuits, change of clothes, drinks, and a couple of towels. I especially love the interior lining for an added layer of protection to keep things dry. And the pockets are awesome! Super excited to use with my family for many fun summers to come!”
Do you want fashion and function? With rainbow tassels and thick leather handles, this bright and simple straw tote has a top zipper, three inner pockets, and PVC lining so you can easily wipe the sand out. The rainbow tassels mean it’s sure to match any swimsuit, and its summery design is perfect for hitting the boardwalk or pier for sunset cocktails. Plenty of Amazon customers have also used this bag successfully as an everyday purse.
Thanks to a large buttoned gusset, this multipurpose bag can be worn three ways. The neoprene and polyester fabric keeps this pick fairly lightweight without sacrificing durability, and it comes in two sizes and 12 colorways if this bright coral isn’t speaking to you. (However, we’re big fans.)
This cute and durable straw beach tote has comfy straps an inner pocket for small items like your phone or sunglasses. And okay, so it’s not waterproof, but it’s the perfect beachy bag for hauling your belongings, and the sandy kids toys can be tossed in their own mesh tote (see below). One Amazon reviewer says, “This is my favorite bag! I’ve brought this to the beach, to the farmers market, out to the lake house, to the Bahamas….to Mexico….. you get the picture! It’s a great, lightweight bag that can be folded flat into a suitcase for easy travel. It’s great to bring down to the pool when on vacation. It has a small pocket for cash and also has a zipper (my favorite when at the pool).”
Best Waterproof Beach Bags
This large waterproof tote has an external zipper pocket, two mesh bottle pockets, and a pretty wavy pattern. The large size makes it perfect for a big family trip to the beach, but the functional design and cute print means it would be a cute work back in the colder months.
This super-functional, huge tote is made with waterproof fabric AND a waterproof lining. It also has three large inner pockets and side external pockets so you can stuff everything you need and more. Thick ribbon handles make carrying a breeze when you’ve got your hands full. “This bag is fantastic for parents with kids!” stated one Amazon reviewer. “We fit a blanket, 3 beach towels, 2 cans of sunblock, kids beach hats, changes of clothes, a soft cooler with drinks, sand toys and other miscellaneous things in there. It seems very durable and great design with multiple pockets.”
With a feathery print and chunky cotton rope handles, this tote sings summer. But it’s more than just good looks: This waterproof bag has three internal pockets to keep you organized and has an attached key ring and bottle opener for your — um — sodas. It also includes a PVC pouch to keep your phone and money dry, even if the tide comes in. “I truly LOVE this new beach bag! It is made of very durable material and super large! Perfect for couples or family outings,” said an Amazon reviewer.
If you absolutely need to keep your stuff bone dry, this 30L waterproof dry bag is for you. It has adjustable shoulder straps and handles so you can carry however you like. Amazon reviewer Rodolfo says, “Good quality product, keeps everything safe. I always use it when going to the beach, or water parks … you can go inside the water or it can be raining outside very badly and your stuff will be safe.” The bag also comes in smaller sizes if 30L is more than you need.
With thick blue stripes and a cotton rope handle, this nautical beach tote has three large inner pockets, a built-in bottle opener and key ring, and a water bottle exterior pocket. The ripstop canvas is waterproof and it comes with a small waterproof pouch for your phone and money. “Super cute bag, perfect for the beach or a pool party,” said one Amazon customer. “I used it last weekend, held changes of clothes for the kids, towels, sun screen, bathings suits, snacks, drinks. Very useful, and adorable.”
Best Large Beach Bags
With stripes and an all-over flamingo print, this 2-in-1 bag is ready for your next tropical adventure. The waterproof fabric is 100% rip-stop nylon, and the large outer pocket means more items are readily accessible. This bag has a magnetic closure for added convenience. Are flamingos not really your thing? That’s okay — this bag comes in a total of seven fun varieties.
For the rough and tumble beach adventures, this bag is constructed with heavy-duty vinyl, welded seams, and an interlocking padded handle for comfortable carrying. There’s a small internal pocket for things like your phone or keys, and the easy-clean finish means you can just hose it down if you get sand in it. This bag is often compared to the YETI model, with one Amazon reviewer saying that it’s “PERFECT for the beach, pool or boat. It stands up perfectly once filled with things. Fit my budget better than the YETI brand but still functions the same. Love love love it.”
If you love the accessibility of an open-top tote, this is for you. The wireframe holds its shape and the durable polyester fabric is easy to wipe clean. Plenty of Amazon reviewers are using it for storage. “What a fantastic bag!” one reviewer praised. “As a crafter I needed a designated bag for my jewelry making supplies, this bag fit the bill with room to add much more. I love the design and ease of setting it up.”
With a trendy leopard print pattern and black straps, this oversized tote is chic. But, don’t let the fun print fool you — it’s also totally functional. It has a small interior pocket to stash your phone and cash, and seven exterior pockets so you can quickly grab things like toys, water, or sunscreen. The water-resistant ripstop fabric and zipper-top closure will repel moisture and keep your belongings dry — just don’t submerge it.
For the ultimate catch-all, this super lightweight mesh tote is gigantic and perfect for wrangling all those wet, sandy beach toys. One Amazon reviewer was quick to share their praise, stating “These bags are super! The 2 pack worked perfectly. They are well made, light weight and very durable. We were able to put all of our beach towels and sunscreen in one, toys and snacks in the other. They are so easy to shake the sand out of, this was a first, we didn’t bring half of the beach back to the condo!”
Best Mesh Beach Bags
This heavy-duty mesh bag includes mesh lining and a zipper closure to help ensure all of your beach items are secure. In total, this bag has eight pockets, including an inside zippered pocket to secure valuables. It’s also comfortable to lug around, with many customers choosing to use this bag for everyday purposes, like groceries. While it’s big, it’s not overwhelming. “Even though the bag is large, it works well for swim class where you may only have a few items,” one Amazon customer said. “It also air dries quickly and is lightweight.”
This mesh backpack — which happens to be an Amazon bestseller —is giving us major early-90s vibes with its neon colorway — and we love it. Made of polyester, this lightweight bag has an adjustable shoulder strap, water bottle pouch, and a side zipper pocket. Amazon reviewer April Lawrence says, “Wanted some lightweight for the beach. It was important to me that the bag was mesh – to allow sand to easily clean out. It has a pocket to keep certain items dry. Cute color! Made well!”
This extra-large mesh tote has 9 external pockets so you can stay organized on the go, and the main compartment can hold it all — multiple towels, toys, sunscreen, magazines, you name it. It has a waterproof base and is made from 600D water-resistant polyester and quick-drying mesh. It also has a top zipper so your items can stay secure in transit./”I especially love that the bottom has a solid waterproof lining to keep sand out, and there is a hanging waterproof pocket inside that is large enough for my tablet,” said one happy customer on Amazon.
This rainbow tote has a detachable cooler and padded handles so you can carry it comfortably, even when it’s packed to the gills. Amazon reviewer AR says, “Love this bag. The side compartments are wonderful for extra stuff like diapers, sun hats, sun screen, anything you need for a baby on the beach can fit in this bag. The bag fits 4 or 5 beach towels and you can shove an extra pair of clothes in there.”
This large mesh bag is big enough to carry the whole family’s gear. It has 7 elastic outer pockets, a water-resistant inner pocket, and a YKK zipper top. Amazon reviewer M. Briscoe used it as a pool bag, raving that “the inner compartment is large enough to hold six rolled beach towels, while the outer pockets can hold anything from goggles, to Sunscreen, pool toys, water bottles and more. The elastic at the top of them keeps things from spilling out. The hidden waterproof inner compartment is perfect for keys, phone or a wallet. I’m impressed with how much this bag can hold and the fact that it is still comfortable to carry.”
Best Bags For Kids
Sometimes, kids just like toting their own things around. These bright beach bags are great for kids of all ages. Arriving in a set of three, you can use them for different purposes — like, one to carry beach toys and one to collect seashells to bring back home. “We recently took the children to go shark tooth hunting and these were great. They were able to cross them over their body and put in all their little shells rocks and shark teeth without carrying hard buckets to keep their treasures in. They are also very cute, the colors are vibrant and washing out the treasures was extremely easy since we were able to wash them through the bag,” noted one Amazon reviewer. You can grab them in two different color varieties.
Who said that beach bags had to be complicated? If you’re looking for a basic bag for your kids, look no further than these Click N’ Play mesh bags. This bag was made with kids in mind, meaning that it’s more tough and durable than it may look. This bag doesn’t take up too much room, so it’ll be easy to bring along on your beach adventure. “We used it for sand toys so we could shake out the sand at the end of the day,” said one Amazon customer. “It holds a ton and folds up nicely for storage.”
Best Rubber Beach Bags
Waterproof, washable, and tip-proof, this open-top tote is made of a durable EVA and has a treaded, no-slip bottom. There are 17 fun color options, it comes with two snap-in pockets for small items, and it’s super easy to clean. Amazon reviewer KirbyM says, “I absolutely love this bag. I use it for the beach with my kids, big enough for 3 towels, sunscreen, bottles, water and snacks! Sand doesn’t stick to it and it’s so easy to clean. I want all the colors!”
For starters, you can never go wrong with YETI. With an EVA-molded bottom, this durable and waterproof carryall is not only super easy to clean, but its open mouth design means it’s a great option when you have the whole family reaching into it. “It is super sturdy, and holds everything we need every time we go out on the water. It is also water impermeable on the sides,” said one Amazon reviewer. “When water gets in the boat the Yeti [bag] does not absorb the water to the inside of the bag.” You can grab this bag in one of nine colors.
