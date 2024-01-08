Shower gel, body butter, perfume, candles, wall fragrances, wellness care — you name it, Bath & Body Works has it, and plenty of it in every scent imaginable. The bath, body, and home fragrance chain has become a main character in the everyday lives of its customers since it first opened its doors nearly 35 years ago. From hydrating dry, cracked skin to transforming bathrooms into a DIY aromatherapy spa to making our homes smell like freshly baked cookies without having to turn on the oven, B&BW is the go-to gal for a lot of people.

Travel necessities? Check. Purse essentials? They've got those, too. Gift sets for birthdays, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, or just because? You betcha. B&BW shoppers can also score big during the retailer's biggest sales of the year, whether it's storewide markdowns or special discounts on certain products like three-wick candles (got your attention now, huh?).

So, when are Bath & Body Works biggest sales of 2024? Break out your calendars because I got all the details straight from the Bath & Body Works team, from specific sale dates to what types of products you can expect to snag at wildly low prices this year.

When is Bath & Body Works' 2024 Semi-Annual Sale?

It doesn’t get much better than B&BW’s Semi-Annual Sale. The blowout sale — in which customers can score up to 75% off select products across all categories — takes place twice per year: once in the summer and again in the winter. Previous deals have included $3.95 Select Soaps, Buy 3 Get 3 All Body Care, 50% Off Select 3-Wick Candles, and 2/$30 3-Wick Candles.

The Winter Semi-Annual Sale always begins the day after Christmas and continues through January of the following year. As far as the Summer Semi-Annual Sale, the Bath & Body Works team says shoppers can expect daily deals and weekly markdowns to go into effect in June 2024. Typically, the Semi-Annual Sales run for about a month — but popular items, including B&BW’s holiday and seasonal fragrances, sell out fast (the quicker you are, the bigger your score!).

When does Bath & Body Works kick off its 2024 Black Friday Sale and Cyber Monday Sale?

Customers can get a head start on their holiday shopping by checking out B&BW’s Black Friday Sale, which usually runs during the week of Thanksgiving. Ate too much turkey and mashed potatoes to shop in person? No worries! Come Cyber Monday, you’ll have the chance to save big on newly discounted lotions, hand sanitizers, body wash, and more.

Insider tip: B&BW’s Black Friday Sale and Cyber Monday Sale aren’t one and the same. For example, if you’re hoping to stock up on candles or purchase a range of body care products, it may benefit you to shop one sale over the other. In 2023, B&BW offered Buy 3 Get 3 Free Mix & Match Entire Shop on Black Friday, whilst Cyber Monday featured 40% Off Entire Shop. Pay close attention to B&BW’s app, website, and social media for specifics in the days leading up.

When is Bath & Body Works’ 2024 Candle Day Sale?

Candle Day is basically a national holiday at B&BW — just ask any loyal patron who’s flocked to the retailer year after year in hopes of snagging their favorite scented candles for a fraction of their original cost. According to the Bath & Body Works team, Candle Day will be one of the most highly anticipated markdowns of 2024, and when the price of three-wick candles will be at their lowest. Historically, Candle Day occurs at the start of December as B&BW gears up for a month of holiday deals.

While Candle Day specifically highlights B&BW’s cult-favorite three-wick candles, customers will be able to find sales on single-wick candles, too. In 2023, all single-wick candles were on clearance for under $6 in mid-December.

When is Bath & Body Works’ 2024 Body Care Day Sale?

Running in tandem with Candle Day, B&BW’s Body Care Day Sale also takes place during the month of December. Customers will have one day — only 24 hours — to stock up on body care essentials at their lowest price of the year.

Body Care Day encompasses both full and mini-size products, including body butter, body cream, body lotion, hand cream, body wash, shower gel, body scrub, hair care, and lip care. Fragrances such as essential oil mists, mini perfumes, colognes, body sprays, and fragrance mists are also marked down. Additionally, customers can save on bath products like shower steamers and grooming essentials for men.

What is the best way to learn about Bath & Body Works’ biggest sales in 2024?

If you want to be the first to know about B&BW’s biggest sales of the year, experts suggest becoming a My Bath & Body Works loyalty rewards member. In the My Bath & Body Works app, members can earn rewards, unlock exclusive content, and enjoy early access to some of the store’s biggest markdowns — you can even set up notifications to ensure you never miss a sale or new drop.