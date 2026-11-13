“An extraordinary Trojan horse of a novel that will make your heart sing and make you want to talk to everybody you know about it. Utterly magnetic, American Hagwon will change the way you think about family, sacrifice, and education. Min Jin Lee has written (another) once-in-a-lifetime read.” —Al Woodworth, Amazon Editor

Devastated by a shocking betrayal, John and Helen Koh move their three children from Seoul to Southern California. New opportunity is everywhere for the children, while the elder Kohs find their education and experience in Korea does not translate to the States. As their friends, relatives, and enemies come and go, the family continues “nursing the almost all-consuming faith that education will lead the next generation to success and security.”