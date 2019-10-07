150+ Cheesy Pick Up Lines That Will Make You Lol

Who said cheesy pickup lines don’t work? One of the best ways to sneak into someone’s heart is to make them laugh. So if you have your sights set on someone, this is one way to break the ice or get them to crack a smile. You’ll definitely pique their interest, which isn’t a bad start either. A cheesy pick line is the corniest key to a frozen heart and we’ve given you the mother lode.

Need inspiration to find the perfect cheesy pick up line? Whether you need it for entertainment or you’re trying to score a first date, we’ve got some silly lines to inspire your creativity. Probably best reserved for friends and significant others as opposed to complete strangers.

Check out our top cheesy pick-up line picks, below!

1. What do you call a row of people lifting mozzarella cheese? A cheesy pick-up line.

2. Are you French? Because Eiffel for you. 3. Are you religious? Cause you’re the answer to all my prayers. 4. If happiness starts with “H,” why does mine start with “U”? 5. Hey, tie your shoes! I don’t want you falling for anyone else. 6. I must be a snowflake, because I’ve fallen for you. 7. Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart. 8. Are you cake? Cause I want a piece of that. 9. Can I borrow your lips? 10. Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest. 11. Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes. 12. If you were a library book, I would check you out. 13. Drake would call you and me God’s Plan. 14. Are you a cat because I’m feline a connection between us. 15. If I were to ask you out on a date, would your answer be the same as the answer to this question? 16. If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing? 17. I’m new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment? 18. I’m so lost. I was looking for your number. 19. I must be in a museum, because you truly are a work of art. 20. If you were a flower, you’d be a damnnn-delion. 21. You spend so much time in my mind, I should charge you rent. 22. My lips are like Skittles. Wanna taste the rainbow? 23. Well, here I am. What were your other two wishes? 24. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see! 25. I was feeling very off today, but then you turned me on. 26. Do you have any room for an extra tongue in your mouth? 27. If I was the judge, I’d sentence you to life by my side. 28. Did you fall from the sky? Because you’re an angel. 29. OMG. I was going to wear this exact same outfit tonight. 30. Do you have an extra heart? You stole mine. 31. That shirt looks great on you… as a matter of fact, so would I. 32. The doctor said I’m sick because I’m lacking vitamin U. 33. Are you lost? Heaven is a long way from here. 34. I’m going to make you my boyfriend for the next five minutes. Let’s see how you like it. 35. Are you a beaver? Cause damn! 36. Has anyone ever told you how beautiful my eyes are? 37. Life without you is like a broken pencil… pointless. 38. Do you like bacon? Wanna strip? 39. Do you want to see a picture of a beautiful person? (holds up mirror) 40. Is your body from McDonald’s? Cause I’m lovin’ it! 41. They say that kissing is a language of love, so would you mind starting a conversation with me? 42. I’m on top of things. Would you like to be one of them? 43. If you were a fruit, you’d be a fineapple.

44. I’ll give you a kiss. If you don’t like it, you can return it.

45. Did you swallow magnets? Cause you’ve been attracting me all night. 46. Let us let only latex stand between our love. 47. Do you have a name, or can I call you mine? 48. Are you craving Pizza? Because I’d love to get a pizz-a you. 49. Are those pants on sale? Because they’re 100 percent off at my place! 50. Wouldn’t we look cute on a wedding cake together? 51. Would you grab my arm so I can tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel? 52. Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right? 53. You must be a ninja, because you snuck into my heart. 54. Can you pinch me, because you’re so fine I must be dreaming. 55. I may not be a genie, but I can make all your wishes come true! 56. Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koala-fications. 57. I’m not drunk, I’m just intoxicated by you. 58. Are you sure you’re not tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day. 59. If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print.

60. Are you a keyboard? Because you are my type.

61. Dinner first, or can we go straight for dessert? 62. You must be yogurt because I want to spoon you. 63. If I had a dollar for every time I thought of you, I’d have one dollar. Because you never leave my mind. 64. Are you a magician? When I look at you, everything disappears. 65. You’re so hot, my zipper is falling for you. 66. Hey! My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? 67. The only problem with your lips is that they’re too far away from mine. 68. Do you want to commit a sin for your next confessional? 69. Are you an exam? Because I have been studying you like crazy. 70. Is there an airport nearby or is it my heart taking off? 71. Does your name start with “C” because I can C us together. 72. Can I have your car keys because you’re driving me crazy. 73. Is your name Earl Grey? Because you look like a hot-tea! 74. Do you want to pet puppies together one day? 75. I love my bed, but I’d rather be in yours. 76. You look great right now. Do you know what else would look great on you? Me! 77. Your body is made up of 70 percent water… and I’m thirsty. 78. Your outfit would look great on my bedroom floor. 79. I lost my keys… can I check your pants? 80. Are you the sun? I’m about to get a sunburn looking at you. 81. Do I have to sign for your package? 82. My phone is broken. It’s missing your number. 83. I know a great way to burn off the calories in that drink. 84. I just want you to know that you’re the second sexiest person in this building. 85. Please don’t let this get to your head, but do you want some? 86. Did you have lucky charms for breakfast? Because you look magically delicious! 87. Roses are red. Violets are fine. You be the six. I’ll be the nine. 88. Let’s play Barbie. I’ll be Ken and you can be the box I come in. 89. What did you say your name was? I want to make sure I’m screaming the right name tonight. 90. That’s a nice shirt. Can I try it on after we have sex? 91. I think I could fall madly in bed with you. 92. Can I borrow a kiss? I promise I’ll give it back. 93. Are you a campfire? Because you’re hot and I want s’more. 94. If you’re feeling down, I can feel you up. 95. I’m peanut butter, you’re jelly, let’s have sex. 96. I’d like to use your thighs as earmuffs. 97. My doctor told me I have a vitamin D deficiency. Want to go back to my place and save me? 98. Are you my homework? Cause I’m not doing you, but I definitely should be. 99. Are your legs made of Nutella? Because I’d love to spread them. 100. What time do you get off? Can I watch? 101. Treat me like a pirate and give me that booty. 102. I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together. 103. Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend material. 104. Heaven must be missing an angel since you’re here with me. 105. Oh, there you are! I’ve been looking for you for years! 106. How many times should I walk by you before you realize we’re meant to be? 107. My love for you is like diarrhea, I can’t hold it in! 108. If you were a fruit, you’d be a “fine-apple.” 109. Are you a pumpkin spice latte? Because I’d love to slurp you up. 110. If it was Halloween I’d dress up as your prince/princess charming. 111. OK, don’t move from this spot. I’m gonna go hang mistletoe above your head real quick. 112. Is that a dreidel in your pocket or are you just happy to see me? 113. Should I walk by again or did you already realize I’m your soulmate? 114. How much longer until I get to the part where you give me your number? 115. Do you have a landline? I want to lock this down old school. 116. Do I know you? ‘Cause you look a lot like my next lover. 117. I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours? 118. I’m lost. Can you give me directions to your heart? 119. Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got fine written all over you. 120. Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good! 121. Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date? 122. Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living? 123. Do you believe in love at first sight — or should I walk by again? 124. Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you’re sexy! 125. Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy? 126. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put “U” and “I” together. 127. If you were a Transformer… you’d be Optimus Fine. 128. I wish I were cross-eyed so I can see you twice. 129. If you were a chicken, you’d be impeccable. 130. I’m learning about important dates in history. Wanna be one of them? 131. Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re hot. 132. It’s a good thing I have my library card because I am totally checking you out. 133. I was blinded by your beauty; I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes. 134. Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for. 135. I’m no organ donor, but I’d be happy to give you my heart. 136. Is your name Wi-Fi? ‘Cause I’m feeling a connection. 137. Did the some just come out, or did you just smile? 138. Your hand looks heavy. Can I hold it for you? 139. Are you Netflix? ‘Cause I could watch you for hours. 140. I feel so comfortable around you I don’t even have to hold my farts in anymore. 141. Can we Disney movie and chill? 142. I heard you’re good at math. Would you help me replace my X without asking Y? 143. Are you related to Dracula? Because you sure looked a little thirsty when you were looking at me. 144. Know what’s on the menu? Me ‘n’ u. 145. I’m studying to become a historian. I’m especially interested in finding a date. 146. I’m sorry to bother you, but if you’re here, who’s running heaven? 147. You’ve got everything I’ve been searching for, and believe me — I’ve been looking a long time. 148. Do you have sunburn, or are you always this hot? 149. My love for you is like dividing by zero — it cannot be defined. 150. Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem just Wright! 151. Are you a camera? Because I look at you and smile!