30+ Kid-Friendly Cheese Jokes And Puns Too Gouda To Pass Up

My toddler is a picky eater. One of the only foods he’ll consistently eat? Cheese. One of his first words? Cheese. Cheese has always been one of the most important foods in my life, but now it’s something I thank on a daily basis for being reliable, delicious, and filled with fat so my child doesn’t wither away. But aside from that, don’t we all love cheese? Isn’t it one of life’s great joys? Pair cheese with chocolate! Pair it with wine! Pair it with other cheese! And pair it with cheese jokes. Here are some of our favorite clean, kid-friendly cheese jokes and puns to share with the cheese lover in your life and the picky eater who thrives on cheddar and Baby Bels.

1. What do you call a dinosaur made of cheese?

Gorgonzilla.

2. What is a cheese’s favorite music?

R’n brie.

3. What did one cheese yell at the other?

Leave provolone.

4. Why did the cheese smile?

It’s gouda brie a good day.

5. Why were mozzarella and feta holding hands?

They look gouda together.

6. What did the frustrated cheese say?

I’m feta up.

7. Why did the cheese cross the road?

To feta to the other side.

8. When shouldn’t you believe a word your cheese is saying?

When it’s too Gouda be true.

9. What did I do with my cheese handkerchief?

I bleu my nose.

10. Why didn’t the cheese want to get sliced?

It had grater plans.

11. What did the manager yell to the cheese thief?

That’s nacho cheese.

12. What’s the smartest cheese?

Cheese whiz.

13. Why did cheddar think the cottage cheese went bad?

It curdled.

14. What did the police say to the cheese thief?

You’ve been up to no Gouda.

15. How do you get a mouse to smile?

Say cheese.

16. What did Cheddar say to Gouda?

I need to asiago you a question.

17. What would you get if you mixed a dinosaur with cheese?

Gorgonzilla.

18. Where does cheese stay when it’s on vacation?

At the Stilton.

19. Why was the cheese sent to his room?

He needed to mature.

20. Why did the cheese cry?

It was having a meltdown.

21. Why is it hard to hang out with a cracker?

He always cuts the cheese.

22. What does cheese say to itself in the mirror?

Looking Gouda.

23. What do cheeses dance to on Halloween?

The Muenster mash.

24. What did the piece of Cheddar say to the ghost?

I’m Lac-ghost intolerant.

25. What did cheddar say to his date at the dance?

You look sharp.

26. What did the cheese say when he quoted Shakespeare?

To brie or not to brie, that is the question.

27. When do they smother a burrito in cheese?

In best queso scenario.

28. What is a basketball players favorite kind of cheese?

Swish cheese.

29. What do you call a grilled cheese sandwich that’s all up in your face?

Too close for comfort food.

30. What do you get when you cross a goblin and cheese?

Muenster cheese.

31. What did the detective cheese say to the suspect cheese?

I smell something swiss-picious.

