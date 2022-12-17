22 Best Christmas Cookies In America, According To Google Trends

Do you live in a state of gingerbread junkies? Or suckers for the classic linzer? Find out.
Have you ever wondered if everyone else around you loves your favorite Christmas cookie as much as you do? Thanks to Google Trends, now you can find out. See which sweet confections your state craves most during the holiday season.
Miodrag ignjatovic/Getty Images
Christmas bars are brownies’ festive cousin — and, bonus, they can be made in one pan for easier clean-up. Favorites in: Washington, Illinois, Virginia, Tennessee
Yulia Panova/EyeEm/Getty Images