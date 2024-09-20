A Doctor Posted On Threads How To Have The Perfect "Everything Shower"

You probably have an “everything shower” routine, and you don’t even know it! It’s the one shower where you do all the things — exfoliate, shave, hair mask, etc. It’s the one shower we usually do before a big event or date night or just when we’re feeling like we need a little extra self-care. It’s not the one where we don’t even wash our hair and just call it a day.

One doctor, Dr. Nicole James, posted to her Threads account, @doctor.nicole, sharing how to really get the most out of your “everything shower,” and you’re probably missing a step!

What is an Everything Shower?

“The correct way to have an Everything Shower from a doctor 🧼🛀,” she wrote. “As a doctor, here’s my advice to get the most out of your everything shower 🧵🪡”

The first step, according to Dr. James, is to wash your hair really well.

“1️⃣ Wash your hair thoroughly – Residual conditioner can clog pores, leading to bacne. Rinse thoroughly to ensure your skin stays clear and clean,” she wrote.

@doctor.nicolej

Next, you’re going to want to get all the dead skin off that’s accumulated since your last rinse.

“2️⃣ Exfoliate with a mitt or glycolic/retinol body wash – Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, helps fade hyperpigmentation, smooths strawberry legs, and reduces ingrown hairs. Glycolic and retinol promote skin cell turnover for even better results,” Dr. James continued before moving onto the next step after you’re out of the shower.

“3️⃣ Moisturize on damp skin – Applying body butter or shea butter while your skin is damp locks in hydration, strengthening your skin barrier for lasting moisture.”

Finally, you need to seal in all that moisture.

“4️⃣ Finish with body oil – Body oil seals in moisture and adds a radiant glow, helping to keep your skin smooth and soft all day long,” she concludes.

How to have an Everything Shower routine

Several Threads users commented on the post, sharing their own versions of an “everything shower.”

“Number 1 was a game changer for me who’s had body acne and sensitive skin/eczema since puberty 😮‍💨. I actually wash, condition, curl cream, scrunch my hair, and then step out the shower to put my hair up in a microfiber towel. Jump back in and do my whole body last. Also switching my whole routine to a line that’s non-comedogenic and eczema friendly has helped too! Barely any flare ups 🙌,” one user wrote.

Another said the post was a wake-up call and wrote, “Oh I thought I was doing something. Nope. Gotta step up my grooming/shower game. Thanks Doc!”

One user asked, “Are we shaving before or after the exfoliation stage? Also, trimming bikini lines, a fresh blade is always great but any tips on consistent ways to avoid razor bumps aside from waxing?”

Now, the frequency and intensity of this type of shower are up to you totally because, as busy humans, it can be time-consuming, but the aftermath of an everything shower makes it totally worth it to feel so fresh and clean!