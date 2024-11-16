65 Best Gifts Under $30 For Women On Amazon

Whenever you take your water bottle on the go — whether for errand runs, walks around the neighborhood, or full-blown adventures — use this sling bag to carry it. It holds most water bottles up to 40 ounces in size (the drawstring closure keeps it secure), and the multiple layers of fabric are designed to keep your beverage cool. Carry it via the two handles or the adjustable shoulder strap. Choose from 14 colors and patterns in the listing.