65 Best Gifts Under $30 For Women On Amazon
Beauty, home, accessories, tech — it’s all here.
There are no gift cards or generic presents here: Instead, you’ll find luxurious beauty items, cute accessories, clever tech, handy household finds, and much more. So go ahead and add one (or a few) to your cart — everything costs less than $30.
01A Mini Faux-Leather Jewelry Box
Use this jewelry organizer whenever you travel. It’s petite in size to not take up much space in your luggage, yet it has slots for two rings and a section for bracelets or necklaces. The organizer is made from faux leather with a plush lining to protect your valuables.
02Rechargeable Hand Warmers That Heat In 5 Seconds
These hand warmers reach up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit within five seconds. They’re about the size, weight, and shape of an egg, so they’ll fit perfectly in your palms. “These are a life saver when you need to spend a lot of time outside and the temps are down. Easy to recharge and the battery life is better than expected,” wrote one fan. They come in several colors in the listing.
03A Night-Light Filled With Flowers
This stunning round night-light is filled with red daisies that are illuminated when it’s flipped on. It puts out a warm white glow and the wooden base is sturdy. The night-light is powered by USB; the cable is included.
04A Book Of Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles
A collection of 100 original murder mystery logic puzzles (of varying difficulties), Murdle: Volume 1 will challenge amateur and professional sleuths alike to solve crimes. You’ll determine whodunit, how, where, and why. “I've tried other logic puzzles and they get boring pretty fast, but this one has fun little bits of humor in all the descriptions as well as a little bit of plot tying everything together,” wrote one fan.
05Storage Accessories That Attach To A Stanley
Any Stanley lover will find these clip-on attachments wildly practical. The three accessories attach directly to the tumbler’s handle — one holds chapstick, the hook-style one is for keys or other hanging items, and the last one is perfect for things you need to keep secure (like jewelry). They also come in cream in the listing.
06An Essential Oil Diffuser That Looks Like A Candle
While at first glance this appears to be a candle — and it does have a realistic-looking faux flickering flame that can be blown out — it’s actually an essential oil diffuser. Simply click the essential oil bottle into the bottom, and the grapefruit and bergamot scent will fill the room for up to 50 hours per charge.
07A Chic Tray For Jewelry, Trinkets & More
Adorned with a beaded diamond trim, this rectangular tray has a high-end look at a budget price point. Place jewelry, candles, or trinkets on the reflective mirrored surface; it’s about 9 by 6 inches in size to hold a good amount without looking cluttered.
08A Kindle Page Turner You Control With A Click
Position this page turner on your Kindle (or various other E-readers), then click the button on the remote control to flip the page whenever you’re ready. Any avid reader will find it handy. It’ll last a long time between charges — potentially months depending on how often you read — though it’s simple to charge via the included USB-C cable.
09Moisturizing Socks Infused With Argan & Jojoba Oils & More
Dry, cracked feet? These fuzzy socks are lined with a soft gel infused with shea butter, argan oil, rose oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E for major hydration. Wear them overnight for best results. They’re reusable — wash them by hand between uses.
10Vintage-Inspired Mugs That Come With Lids & Spoons
These beautiful vintage-inspired mugs are crafted from high-quality glass (in a pretty pink shade) with all-over embossing. A pair of golden stirring spoons and bamboo lids are also included in the two-cup set, rounding out this luxurious gift that shockingly costs less than $25. They also come in clear in the listing.
11A Cordless Moon Lamp That’s The Prettiest
With its luxurious gold finish and crescent moon design, this LED lamp will add a magical touch to any space. And since it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, you truly can use it anywhere — it’s 16.5 inches tall to make a real impact. Set it to various color temperatures ranging from warm to cool.
12Eye Masks That Warm Up For Extra Relaxation
As soon as you open the package, these eye masks automatically get warm to release tension and provide hydration. The set includes 24 masks in total; 12 are unscented, eight smell like lavender (which can help with sleep), and four have a chamomile scent.
13A Bathroom Sink Cover That Creates Extra Space
Tight on space in your bathroom? This silicone cover fits over your sink, creating extra room for makeup, hair-styling tools (since it’s heat resistant), and other beauty essentials. When not in use, it folds up for storage.
14Hydrating Cuticle Balm For Healthier Nails
Swipe this oil balm directly onto your cuticles to restore hydration in your nails. The balm is infused with aloe, safflower oil, and vitamin E to do the trick. And it’s small enough to toss in your purse or bag for use on the go.
15A Small But Strong Flashlight
While itty bitty, this keychain flashlight puts out a beam that reaches a whopping 8 feet in length. And the LED bulb can last up to 50,000 hours. It’s crafted from sturdy aluminum alloy, and it has a waterproof design.
16A Cute Cat Heating Pad That Smells Like Lavender
This heating pad is equal parts practical and adorable. Pop it in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds, then the clay beads and flaxseed inside will hold their warmth for soothing relief. There’s also a little bit of lavender that smells amazing. It comes in a few other styles in the listing.
17Textured Pencil Sleeves To Fidget With
These silicone sleeves fit on most mechanical pencils and pens, and the textured surfaces offer sensory relief to help you concentrate on whatever it is that you’re doing. Four sleeves (in pink, green, blue, and gray shades) are included, as well as two pencils, though other sets are up for grabs in the listing.
18A Set Of Bow-Shaped Hair Clips For Less Than $10
These budget-friendly bow hair clips add a cute factor to any outfit. They’re well sized for most hair lengths and types. And the set includes four of them in black, pink, gradient pink, and white to match most looks.
19An Oversize Sweatshirt That’s The Coziest
This oversize sweatshirt is super soft and comfy. It’s made from a cotton and polyester blend with details like a crew neckline, a contrasting hem and cuffs, and billowy sleeves. Pick from 18 color options and sizes small to extra-large in the listing.
20A Rolling Massager For Tired, Achy Feet & More
For plantar fasciitis or just sore, achy feet at the end of a long day, this spiky rolling massager can offer targeted relief. “I use it whenever my feet feel a little sore after walking and it has helped out immensely,” wrote one commenter. Also included is a firm spiky ball for a deep tissue massage.
21Shower Steamers That Smell Amazing
Position one of these shower steamers in the corner of your shower (away from the stream of water), and the amazing aroma will fill the air for a spa-like experience. The set includes eight steamers in lavender, peony, chamomile, tea tree, lemon, cacao and orange, eucalyptus, and peppermint scents.
22A Compact Weighted Blanket With Big Benefits
Like the concept of a weighted blanket, but don’t want a massive one? This leaf-shaped option is the perfect compromise. It’s filled with three pounds of glass beads — so you still get soothing relief from it — but it’s compact enough to carry around. The velvety outer layer is smooth and soft. It comes in a few shades and a few larger sizes in the listing.
23A Kit To Create A Bouquet Of Wire Flowers
This craft kit lets you make the coolest wire flowers in almost any shape imaginable. The set includes 18 yards of wire, a wooden stand, cutter pliers, and a tool to shape your creations. “The flowers are easy to bend into shape, and it's nice that if you make a mistake you can correct it,” wrote one shopper.
24A Heat-Resistant Case For Hair Styling Tools
Store your straightener, curling iron, or other hot styling tools in this pair of neoprene cases. They’re completely heat resistant — so you can stick your tools in them right after use — and the hook-and-loop closure ensures they don’t accidentally slide out while traveling.
25Shovel-Shaped Spoons To Dig Into Dessert
These shovel-shaped spoons are the cutest way to dig into your favorite desserts. They’re made from durable, rustproof stainless steel with smooth edges for comfortable devouring. Four spoons come in the set in two designs.
26A Zippered Tote That Comes In Lots Of Designs
This tote bag is roomy enough for a laptop, phone, wallet, and anything else you want to carry. And unlike most totes, it has a zippered top to keep everything secure. Choose from a wide variety of designs in the listing.
27Microfiber Towels To Quickly Dry Hair
Created from plush microfiber, these hair towel wraps will soak up water post-shower to majorly cut down on your hair’s dry time — plus, they’re designed to make your strands smoother. Twist the wrap, then secure it in place using the loop on the back. Four wraps are included.
28A Crocheted Planter That Doubles As A Diffuser
When you don’t have a green thumb, this crochet planter is a better option. It’s about 16 inches long to hang from your vehicle’s rearview mirror — or anywhere in your house. Drop your favorite essential oils into the planter to enjoy the scent whenever you’re near it.
29Purse Hanging Hooks To Protect Your Collection
Utilize this pair of metal hooks to hang your purse collection in your closet — this way, they don’t get squished, dented, or otherwise damaged when piled on top of one another. Each hanger has six hooks (for 12 bags in total), and the entire thing rotates for all-around access.
30An Exfoliating & Hydrating Salt Scrub
Packed with ultra fine salt, this salt scrub will gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it positively glowy. It’s also formulated with jojoba oil, argan oil, shea butter, and aloe vera for hydration. It comes with a wooden scoop, too. The scrub smells like bergamot mint (but it comes in lots of other scents in the listing).
31Memory Foam Slippers Covered In Plush Faux Fur
This isn’t your average pair of slippers. The slippers are covered in faux rabbit fur that’s soft, plush, and warm. The memory foam insoles will mold to your feet for superior comfort and cushioning. The soles are nonslip.
32A Woven Purse That Looks & Feels Pricey
The curved shape, vegan leather material, and golden hardware combine to give this woven handbag a high-end look. The main interior compartment and zippered pocket can hold everyday items and you can carry it comfortably on your shoulder with the strap. It’s available in black, brown, and khaki in the listing.
33Mulberry Silk Sleep Masks For Luxurious Sleep
Made from 100% mulberry silk, these sleep masks feel smooth and soft to lull you to sleep. The adjustable strap ensures it fits comfortably on your face. And two masks are included for just $7, which is unbeatable for this level of luxury.
34An Elegant Candle That’ll Burn For 50 Hours
The 50-hour burn time of this lidded scented candle is impressive — when lit, it’ll fill your home with the aroma of tart pomegranate and mandarin oranges, plus fresh fir needle, fir balsam, and eucalyptus. The exterior of the candle is made from glass with daisy patterns carved into it. It’s available in other scents (like citron mint or lavender lilac) in the listing.
35Wine Glass Toppers For A Mini Charcuterie Moment
These bamboo toppers fit perfectly on wine glasses, keeping debris out (a must if sipping on a patio). They also can be piled high with charcuterie-style snacks or appetizers like a miniature plate. Six are included for under $20.
36A Cup Holder That Won’t Topple Over
It’s nearly impossible to tip over this cup holder thanks to its nonslip, wide base. It has spots for different-sized cups — including mugs with handles — and even room for items like the remote control. The insulated slots will keep your drink hot or cold for longer. Use it on your couch, bed, or other plush surfaces.
37An LED Mirror With 2 Magnification Levels
You won’t want to do your makeup in front of a different mirror once you give this light-up one a go. The 72 built-in light beads can be set to three color temperatures, including white, warm, or natural. And one side of the mirror features 10x magnification (the other has regular magnification) for detailed tasks. “This was very bright and clear for both levels of magnification. My brows have never looked better,” wrote one commenter.
38A Fanny Pack That’s Cool & Convenient
Whether you wear it across your body or on your hips (the strap is adjustable to fit both ways), this fanny pack is the coolest. It’s small in size but has pockets on the interior for organization. Check out the listing for all of the fun pattern and color options.
39Electric Lighters That Are Rechargeable
These long electric lighters can be used up to 600 times each before needing to be recharged via USB. Use them to light candles, BBQs, fire pits, and more — they’ll work in all weather conditions, even high wind. The set includes two lighters that you can gift as a set or separate.
40A Luxe Hand Lotion Set That Comes Ready To Gift
Crafted in France, these hand lotions feel like luxury, making your skin supple, soft, and smooth. The four lotions come in different scents — some are floral, while others are more citrusy — and they come packaged in a sturdy metal box that’s ready to gift.
41A Projector For A Dazzling Light Show
Use this night-light projector to display a dazzling light show on your wall or ceiling. The scene is customizable — utilize your phone (there’s a free app) or the remote control to tweak the brightness, colors, music, and more. There’s even a timer function.
42Bookmarks That Mark Your Place Automatically
Position these silicone bookmarks in any book, and as you turn the page, they’ll automatically follow the one you’re on. It’s impossible to lose track of your place. Best yet, they won’t cause damage to the book. “They’re durable, easy to use, and stay securely in place without falling out,” wrote one fan. They come in a set of three and are available in a few colors in the listing.
43An Insulated Bottle & Drinking Cup Set That Comes In Lots Of Colors
All of the pieces in this wine chiller set are made from stainless steel that’s impossible to break. The wine bottle holder features vacuum-insulation technology to keep your vino at the ideal temperature (whether that’s slightly chilled or ice-cold), while the two stemless drinking cups have spill-proof lids to not waste a drop. The set comes in lots of colors in the listing.
44A Beginner-Friendly Sushi-Making Kit
Pull off the most delicious sushi at home with this 14-piece set. It comes with a knife, bamboo rolling mat, rice bazooka, chopsticks, sushi mold, and more. Follow the included instructions to make the sushi — it’s beginner-friendly.
45A Highly Rated Ceramic Mug With A Tea Infuser & Lid
This ceramic mug comes with an extra-fine stainless steel infuser for smooth, flavorful tea free from rogue leaves. The mug’s handle will stay cool, and the included lid keeps your drink hot. It has earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 10,000 reviews. Choose from various solid colors in the listing.
46Mini Spatulas To Easily Scoop Out Beauty Products
Use these mini spatulas to scoop the last drop of product out of pretty much any jar, bottle, or container, like lotion, foundation, shampoo, sunscreen, and other similar beauty products. The set comes with two spatulas, the smallest is 6 inches long and the larger option is 12 inches long (with a slightly wider head).
47A Ring-Toss-Meets-Darts Game For A Crowd
When ring toss and darts merge, the result is this wooden game that’ll keep a crowd entertained for hours. The board can be hung on most vertical surfaces indoors or out, and the smooth rubber rings won’t break surrounding objects should a player miss the board.
48Whimsical Mushroom Garden Stakes
Transform your flower beds with the addition of these mushroom stakes — you could also stick them in plant pots indoors or out. The set includes four ceramic figurines in brown, red, orange, and green shades. They vary slightly in design but are all about 5 inches tall.
49A Carrying Bag For A Water Bottle & Essentials
Whenever you take your water bottle on the go — whether for errand runs, walks around the neighborhood, or full-blown adventures — use this sling bag to carry it. It holds most water bottles up to 40 ounces in size (the drawstring closure keeps it secure), and the multiple layers of fabric are designed to keep your beverage cool. Carry it via the two handles or the adjustable shoulder strap. Choose from 14 colors and patterns in the listing.
50An Eyeshadow Palette With 12 Buttery Shades
Made with tucuma, cupuaçu, and murumuru Butters, this eyeshadow palette is a steal. It boasts 12 gorgeous shades — including versatile neutrals and a rich hues that pop — that you can use to create looks for day or night. They’re creamy and easy to blend when applied, yet won’t slide around on the lid as the day goes on.
51Makeup Brushes With The Prettiest Handles
Use these soft brushes for all of the steps of your makeup routine. The set comes with 10 brushes — including larger ones for foundation or powder, and mini ones for detailed tasks like eyeliner or concealer — and each one has a crystal-shaped handle that shines.
52A Microwave-Safe Soup Mug With A Vented Lid
Warm up your favorite soup in the microwave with the help of this thick and sturdy ceramic mug. It can hold up to 22 ounces and the included lid has a built-in vent. The mug is dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning and comes in four colors.
53A Kit For A Fun At-Home Murder Mystery Party
Throw the ultimate murder mystery party from the comfort of home with this complete kit. Included are character booklets, party invitations, name tags, crime scene clues, and a planning booklet to get the party started. The case? A body was discovered at a vineyard, and you must solve the murder before the murderer strikes again. The game is for players 18 and over.
54A Soy Candle That Smells Like A Bonfire
With notes of smoky embers, pine leaves, and vanilla, this bonfire nights candle smells like a cozy fireside retreat. It features a soy wax blend and organic cotton wick that’ll burn cleanly for up to 80 hours. The glass jar is reusable once all of the wax is gone.
55Scrunchies With A Hidden Compartment
While you might think this is solely a set of low-cost scrunchies, they serve an additional purpose — each one has a zippered pocket to store money, chapstick, a key, or other small items. Four scrunchies are included. Give them as a set or separate them for multiple gifts.
56A Microwavable Egg Cooker That’s So Simple
Don’t bust out a pan to cook a single egg. Instead, use this ceramic egg cooker to make it in the microwave in 45 seconds. The cooker makes a perfectly round egg with a hole in the center — this allows you to place it on a bagel or just eat it as-is. Put it in the dishwasher for cleaning.
57Illuminating Under-Eye Masks That Are Wildly Popular
With 16,000-plus five-star ratings after more than 26,000 reviews, these under-eye masks are well loved on the site since they help to reduce puffiness, hydrate, and smooth the under-eye area. Ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin are the secret sauce. And the masks leave out parabens and sulfates.
58A Silky Satin PJ Set That Feels Super Expensive
Silky smooth, these satin pajamas feel like a dream. The long-sleeved top has classic details like a notched collar and buttons up the front, while the pants feature an elasticized waistband for comfort. Patterns and solids are up for grabs in the listing.
59A Velvet Jewelry Case That Latches Shut
“Very well made and looks expensive,” wrote one reviewer about this jewelry case. The velvet lining and glass lid combine to create a high-end appearance. Use the dual metal latches to keep it securely shut.
60A Dainty Birth Flower Necklace
This delicate necklace features your birth month’s flower and birthstone. It’s made from high-quality brass with 18-karat gold plating that makes it tarnish resistant. The chain length adjusts from 19.5 to 21.5 inches using the lobster clasp. All months can be found in the listing, as well as a few other styles.
61Colorful Donut Socks That Are Adorably Packaged
In their adorable packaging, these three pairs of socks are twisted up to look like donuts. The socks are made from a blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex, so they’re soft and slightly stretchy. They have a crew cut and fit women’s shoe sizes five to nine.
62An Interactive Book With Tricky Riddles
With over 63 tricky riddles to solve, Journal 29: Interactive Book Game will keep you engaged and entertained for hours. Write, draw, search, and more (including folding pages) to determine the correct answer to each one — then submit it online to get the keys to move forward.
63Stunning & Durable Bowls That Come Gift Boxed
You can serve soup, rice, desserts, and more from this quartet of stunning blue and white bowls. The ceramic is fired at a high temperature to resist cracking and chipping. They’re dishwasher safe and come boxed for easy gifting.
64A Cactus Dish For Rings & Other Jewelry Pieces
At the end of a long day, place your rings, earrings, and other valuable jewelry pieces on this cactus dish; that way, you’ll always know where they are. It’s also handy next to your kitchen sink; use it to hold your jewelry as you wash dishes. The holder is made from sturdy ceramic to not easily shatter.
65A Unique Thumb Piano That Anyone Can Learn
“These are so much fun to play and very simple to learn,” wrote one reviewer about this thumb piano. They added that the “craftsmanship and sound are wonderful.” The piano has 17 engraved keys (which are already tuned, too), and a full instruction book also comes with for you to master this pick.