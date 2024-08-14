7 Family-Friendly Things To Do In Lovely, Idyllic Bar Harbor, Maine

There is something deeply special about the coast of Maine, especially smaller coastal towns like Bar Harbor. From beaches to mountains to some of the most beautiful sights one can witness, Bar Harbor, located on Mt. Desert Island, is the quintessential family-friendly destination. It’s the perfect place to take the kids, slow down, and just enjoy the gorgeous foods and delicious lobster rolls.

Over two million people visit Bar Harbor every year, which includes hundreds of thousands of families.

So, you want to visit Bar Habor, Maine, but are not sure where to even begin when planning an itinerary for your trip? Here are some of the best family-friendly things to do in Bar Habor.

1. Head out on a nature cruise

One of the most incredible ways to see Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park, and the entirety of Mt. Desert Island is to head out on the Atlantic Ocean. Bar Harbor offers one of the most kid-friendly boat tours around with Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater. As Ed dives, another tour guide on the boat explains what exactly Ed is discovering under the water.

If you can’t score tickets to Diver Ed, Acadian Boat Tours also offers a kid-friendly experience circling Frenchman’s Bay, during which kids can rent binoculars to check out bald eagles, seals, and more.

2. Stay at the Salt Cottages

When checking into the Salt Cottages, parents are greeted with glasses of blueberry prosecco, but don’t worry, they go all out for the kids. Our daughter was greeted with an entire goodie bag filled with trinkets and fun, plus an adorable seashell headband that she wore on the whole trip.

The cottages, decorated with impeccable beachy taste, come in a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and studio style with ocean views steps from your cottage door. Each night, the Salt Cottages sets up a campfire by the pool where all the kids can roast marshmallows and make s’mores. The resort also plans extra events each evening (like a professional ghost storyteller and an evening Glo party) to make the stay extra special for families.

Plus, the resort has a dedicated house for games featuring old-school Ms. Pacman and ping-pong.

Centralized amongst the cottages, Salt Cottages has a cafe/snack shop called Picnic where guests can grab breakfast and dinner. Smaller snacks, ice cream, and other treats are available all day long, and kids can run from the pool to Picnic with ease. Also in the reception area, Salt Cottages has games, toys, and puzzles that guests can play with and even take back to their room.

For a change of scenery, Salt Cottage guests can take a quick walk across the street down to Hulls Cove Beach, a small stretch of rocky wonder where kids can search for seashells and snails.

3. Spend a day on Sand Beach

You cannot go to Bar Harbor without heading into Acadia National Park and seeing some of the most beautiful landscapes America has to offer, including Sand Beach. This picturesque spot offers breathtaking views of the ocean and cliffs. Kids can run from the waves or build sandcastles as seagulls circle above. The beach is on the smaller side, so you don’t feel overwhelmed by crowds, which is a bonus.

4. Eat popovers at Jordan Pond House

Having a quintessential Maine brunch at Jordan Pond House in Acadia has to be on the top of your list. While the house may seem a little tourist-trappy, there is something so special about this popular spot. The gorgeous cathedral windows open up to Jordan Pond, a quiet body of water surrounded by pine trees and cliffs.

After brunch and some butter-soaked popovers, walk with the kids around Jordan Pond on the Jordan Pond Path. The trailhead for this 3-mile loop is conveniently located right next to the House.

5. Explore Downtown Bar Harbor

If you’re staying a bit out of the fray, you need to make sure you head downtown at some point to catch the hustle and bustle of downtown Bar Harbor. Grab some sandwiches at the Downeast Deli and head down to the water for a picnic. You might even catch some of the biggest and most expensive yachts in the country hanging out in the harbor.

After eating, walk the shore path or head back downtown for some shopping and dessert. Don’t sleep on the blueberry ice cream being scooped at Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream.

6. Order pizza at Sweet Pea’s Farm Kitchen

Located off the state highway out of the hustle and bustle of downtown Bar Harbor, Sweet Pea’s Farm Kitchen is a child’s dream restaurant. The small, family-owned farm-to-table restaurant uses locally caught, raised, foraged, or farmed ingredients, aka the food is fire.

During the warmer months, restaurant-goers can sit outside, taking in the gorgeous garden as well as fields and vineyards adjacent to the restaurant. Kids can bring baseballs and mitts for a game of pickup or walk the garden path to a small, adorable pond on the property. Littles will love watching all the butterflies flutter by while munching on some brick-oven pizza.

7. Look for seashells during low tide

When the tide is low for a few hours each day, a sand bar emerges, connecting Bar Island to the mainland. Head out onto the island, where kids can explore tide pools, look for seashells, and skip rocks. Just make sure you make it back to the mainland before high tide!

Maybe next school break, ease off the Disneyland and Wisconsin Dells plans and head for somewhere a little calmer and quieter but still filled with so much fun for kids and families.