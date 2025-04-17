The white T-shirt is as important a staple as any other item of clothing in a woman’s closet. They’re just... necessary. And when you become a mom and you’re constantly doing pickup or attending baseball games or just running around, the simple white tee does triple, quadruple duty for you.

But good ones can be hard to come by, as even the simplest ones can cost $50 and/or show your bra underneath it. You’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who doesn’t have an opinion on their favorite.

That’s why this month’s Hang On, Buying is all about the ubiquitous white T-shirt. Scary Mommy has culled together our favorites so that you can fully replenish your closet for springtime.

The What: Muji Men's Side Seamless Jersey V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

The Why:

Are these technically men's undershirts? Yes. But there's something about the cut that makes these so flattering on a curvy body. They're also 100% cotton and perfect for any season. — Jamie Kenney, Senior Staff Writer, News, Scary Mommy

The What: Frank & Eileen Theo Perfect Tee

The Why:

Before you shake your head at me for spending $120 on a T-shirt, hear me out: 1. I never buy it full price; there is always a sale. 2. This shirt is basically perfect. It holds up well in the wash, is long in the front but short on the sides, which is a nice touch. It is comfy and well-cut. I will die on this hill. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief, Scary Mommy & Romper

The What: J.Crew Factory short-sleeve vintage cotton V-neck tee

The Why:

To me, this white T-shirt rules them all. It's the perfect length, with perfect sleeve length, and has such a flattering fit. And the price is so right. It's a J. Crew Factory item, so the price tag is always pleasantly low (around $35). Plus, there's almost always a sale or promotion going on — I don't buy them until they drop to under $20. And when they do, I buy several, in several colors. If I can't convince you, read the reviews! These shirts have a following. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The What: Madewell Women's Short Sleeve Harley Tee

The Why:

I have bought this shirt probably six times in the past three years because I love it so much (and wear it so much) that I need about a dozen to get me through a year. I love the fit of these. I love the comfort. I love that they're not totally see-through when you wear a darker-colored bra. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social, Scary Mommy

The What: Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Polished Body-Skimming Tee

The Why:

Is it just me, or is almost every T-shirt too long? This one hits perfectly on me. It's lightweight, so perfect for layering and the warmer months. Plus, Abercrombie is always having some kind of sale, so you'll never have to pay full price for this shirt (which, at $19, is already not too shabby). — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor, Social, Romper

The What: Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked V-Neck T-Shirt

The Why:

OK, let me finish. I've been wearing these since high school, and they've never let me down. The fit is great, they're plenty long (but can be cut), and if you spill on them, you can just throw them in the rag pile. A six-pack of shirts lasts me a few years. Does anything look better or more classic than one of these with some boyfriend jeans? No! Do they come in handy for everything from craft projects to camp T-shirts to Halloween costumes? Yes! — Sarah Aswell

The What: Zara Interlock Short Sleeve T-Shirt

The Why:

I bought this Interlock Fabric short-sleeve T-shirt on a whim at Zara, and I really like it. It's thick, so you can't see bralines beneath it, the sleeves are cut well (not too short, not too long nor boxy), and while the neck is high it doesn't accentuate my large chest. It's a bit longer than I'd ideally wear, but it's comfy and can be tucked in easily. And you can't beat the $25 price tag. — Kate Auletta

The What: A New Day Women's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

The Why:

Want the perfect white tee for under $7? I got you! This T-shirt is the perfect length with room for a comfier fit. It's also almost 100% cotton (which I know these days is not that easy to come by!) — Katie Garrity

The What: Uniqlo Crew Neck T-Shirt

The Why:

$5, perfect shape, perpetually out of stock — it's worth hunting this b*tch down. The beauty of the white tee is all in the collar and the sleeve length, and this one nails both. — Meaghan O’Connell, Senior Editor, Features, Romper