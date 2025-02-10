I Asked 5 Stylish Moms, ‘Seriously, How Do You Always Look Good?!’

Have you ever noticed that certain moms always look totally put together? You know this woman. Her clothes are coordinated. Her hair came straight off a fashion runway. Her makeup is flawless: never the slightest hint of owl eye, not even a tiny mascara clump.

Well, I want to know how they do it, because I am the mom sporting a hoodie with flat-ironed hair and eyeliner smudges.

So, I crowdsourced my friends for their favorite “busy mom” style secrets. After talking with everyone, here’s what surprised me: planning. I’m not talking about laying out your clothing every night. From hair to clothes to makeup, these stylish moms have super-impactful, long-term solutions that they can lean on day after day.

Here are the most practical tips that you can use to create your own style plan.

Build a Capsule Wardrobe

Capsule wardrobes are an effortless way to look fashionable. Basically, you buy a strategic selection of clothes that can be mixed and matched interchangeably. My friend Kerry uses a capsule wardrobe, and when she first started, she was too limited in her selection of clothes. Now, years later, she has found her groove.

“I’ve expanded so I don’t feel bored or stuck. I have five pairs of ‘work pants’ and four pairs of casual pants. Almost all of my tops are interchangeable between work and home, and anything that could be layered on top is a neutral color. I have three maxi dresses that I swear by regularly and are interchangeable between home and work in spring, summer, and fall. I allow myself 15 different base layers [t-shirts, sleeveless, and long-sleeve shirts] in classic colors and some that are brighter. The brighter ones were essential for me because I’m not a big accessory person. So, this gives me a chance to add [personality] elements.” — Kerry H., from Liverpool, NY

Embrace the Science of Gorgeous Hair

I've always been amazed by women who work, care for kids, and somehow achieve flawless hair. My friend Nancy is one of those women, and I always figured she spent hours styling it. It turns out that her hair care routine is more about the science of healthy, voluminous hair.

"I wash my hair every other day and sleep on a Blissy pillowcase. (Finally broke down and got one!) One of my fave's for dry, damaged hair is Pure Rootss. This leaves your hair with volume and easy to style, no build-up! Between washes to smooth hair, TIGI Bed Head After Party is an oldie but a goody, as new products I try are never as good, and the scent is amazing! Once a week, I do a deep condition with L'Oreal Professional Absolut Repair Hair Mask. I have also experimented with supplements. I tried WEEM gummies for an entire year and did not see a difference! But I'm two-and-a-half months into Nutrafol and have less shedding." — Nancy S. from Baldwinsville, NY

Lean Into Nutrition

As moms, we’re constantly stressed, running on very little sleep, and our faces have tell-tale markers of that lifestyle. My friend Giovanna has great skin that always looks fresh and energized. Her secret is actually focusing less on makeup and more on nutrition.

“In the past, my approach to beauty was relying heavily on cosmetics, but as I advance in age, I’m realizing that a more holistic approach is working even better for me. I’m not a medical professional, so I can only speak anecdotally, but I have found that cutting out gluten, seed oils, and artificial sugars and increasing my filtered water intake has made my skin brighter, more even-toned, and less prone to breakouts. I also feel my face and neck are not aging as fast as when I was consuming large amounts of sugar and processed foods. Now, I’m comfortable wearing less makeup than I did in my 20s and 30s, and I never thought that would be the case until I made these dietary changes.” — Giovanna S. from Liverpool, NY

Pick a Focus and Learn From Pros

My friend Amanda is Mrs. New York 2023, so obviously, I needed her style tips. Her perspective is unique because she used professional stylists during competitions, and she paid close attention to their strategies.

“I have learned how to emulate a pageant look that translates to everyday life with one word: practice,” she said. “I am able to achieve the look I want in 10 minutes or less. You can learn so much by watching the professionals… I adapt their guidance to my everyday glam.”

Anyone can do the same at home by following hair and makeup artists on YouTube or Instagram. Amanda likes @allisonkayeglam.

“When I don’t need a full-on look, but I want to look put together, there are three things I always do. First, sunscreen. Mine is tinted, gives me a very dewy, youthful glow, and protects my skin. Second, mascara. Third, lip gloss. I encourage every woman to find a feature on your face that you like (eyes, lips, cheeks). Whatever it is, let that be your focus and the feature you highlight. My feature is my eyes, hence why I always try to wear mascara.” — Amanda T. from Fayetteville, NY

Elevated Self = Elevated Style

Society tends to think about style in terms of hair, makeup, and fashion, but many of the moms I talked with have found more nuanced approaches that fit their lifestyle and emphasize their favorite attributes. My friend Heidi owns a clothing boutique, so I expected her to give me tips on the latest fashions, but her style advice was ultimately more personalized and powerful. Plus, it sums up the vibe I was getting from all of my stylish friends.

“I believe true beauty in fashion is self-expression. True beauty comes from the inside, and no one style personality is better than another. I encourage confidence, empowerment, and self-love as the gateway to looking and feeling beautiful.” — Heidi K. from Fayetteville, NY