‘I’m A Much Better Mom Now That My Kid Spends Every Other Week At Her Dad’s’

From little niceties like trading small talk with the cashier at the grocery store to the big moments, like getting married or being the keynote speaker at your company’s annual conference, life is one long string of talking to and with other people. And when you’re a parent, it can often feel easier to reach your max tolerance — kids have a way of sucking up all the energy you may otherwise devote to socialization (have kids, they said; it’ll be fun, they said). So, sometimes we feel stress big time over our daily interactions with others.

So seems to be the theme of this week’s roundup of confessions from real-life moms. For one mom, that means realizing that, hey, getting a break from your kids can actually make you a better parent. For others, it’s trying to figure out how to distance themselves from their in-laws or, well, just being annoyed with their partners. Keep reading to see which peopling problems you relate to the most.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

I can’t wait to move away from my mother, but I know it will break her heart. Confessional #41670450

So angry at my husband for judging me when I was vulnerable with him. Shut down. Confessional #45262885

I prefer dogs to people. With the exception of my own kids. Confessional #42799308

My husband wants to move out of state, but I don’t want to move closer to his mom 😭 Confessional #43855924

I am a MUCH better mom now that my kid spends every other week at her dad’s. Confessional #49122409

I wish I could’ve enjoyed my babies without being in survival mode. Confessional #43332472

I am doing everything, and no one even notices. Confessional #44687209

My tween’s daily anxiety has me hanging on by a thread. Confessional #48348845

Pregnant with my second and worried I could never possibly love it as much as my firstborn. Confessional #45597480

Met a man in prison when I worked as a nurse, left job, married in prison... no one knows. Confessional #45955448

No one notices the trails they leave as they move throughout their day. I just clean it all up. Confessional #40039179

Decided to seek out a therapist, and I already feel better. Confessional #44359629

I think my husband and son both have ADHD, and it’s exhausting. Confessional #47824464

I wish I didn’t marry into a joint family. Confessional #45342064