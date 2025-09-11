Here Are The Biggest Teen Girl Trends Of Fall & Where To Get Them

If you remember desperately trying to save money to get the exact right pair of low-rise jeans to wear with your babydoll shirt in 2005, you might have a pretty good idea about what your teen girls are going through currently. With school back in session and cooler months ahead, all of the biggest trends for teen girls are coming into focus, and they are all screaming mid-2000s. Just hurry before absolutely everything changes again.

Here at Scary Mommy, we chatted amongst ourselves to round-up some newly popular items our own kids are talking about, but we also relied upon one of our favorite TikTok follows, Casey Lewis, who extensively researches and reports upon fashion trends.

Below, we’re rounded up many of Lewis’ finds along with some of the brands and pieces that our own tween and teen daughters are begging for as we roll into fall.

Hollister Satin Tie Babydoll Top

This was the first item on Lewis’ list, and other Scary Mommy editors can confirm that many, many teens will be walking the halls in these cute tops to round out 2025.

Pacsun Casey Low Rise Baggy Jeans

Yes, Pacsun is back and so are low-rise jeans. Yes, you are free to sit down and collect yourself.

Adidas Campus 00s Shoes

My daughter and I went to the ends of the earth and back in order to find the perfect pair of Adidas Campus shoes, which were sold out nearly everywhere we went, for back to school. We finally lucked out and found a coveted pair of pink suede ones on a mannequin.

Brandy Melville Elana Button Up Top

Several items on the list were from Brandy Melville, which I honestly hadn’t heard of before. This top is super cute, though, and joins a lot of other popular fitted button-down tanks.

Free People My Time Open Back Tee

Honestly, I would not let my daughter get this hot item, not because of the cut, but because of the steep price for a T-shirt. She went and found a dupe on Amazon, though, and we all lived happily ever after.

Garage UltraFleece Sweatpants

Much to my pure joy, it seems like sweatpants could be on their way out, as my daughter was much more interested in jeans this year. But these fleece Garage sweats are still on the wishlists of many this fall.

Hollister Camo Fleece Mini Shorts

I would not have guessed that camo would have a moment among our youth, but here we are, I guess. The faded patterns from Hollister are pretty cute, though.

Brandy Melville Priscilla Flare Yoga Pants

According to Lewis, yoga pants are on their way out, thanks in large part to millennial moms making them terribly uncool. But fold-down (and therefore low rise) flared pants are still cool enough to stick around. These are supposedly very, very comfy.

Lululemon New Crew Backpack

This is another pricey item, but if they’re willing to spend their babysitting money on it, that’s their choice. And we do love the colors and clean lines of this backpack.

530 New Balance Shoe

Dad shoes are having their moment, especially in whites and pinks. God, 1995 me would have been SO COOL in 2025. Truly a missed opportunity.

Edikted Basel Button Up Tank

Here’s yet another button-up tank, and classic red seems to be a popular color this year. This is on sale for almost half-off right now!

Brandy Melville Numbered Graphic Tee

These tees are cute, have a lot of coverage, and are afforable — sounds good to us!

Aerie Stripped Classic Crew Sweatshirt

My tween loves Aerie and this piece was her #1 most-wanted item for back-to-school. It was a bit pricey for our family budget, even at the outlet mall, but since it was her “big” wish list item, she got it. It’s also super versitle and can be worn for three seasons at least where we live.

Hydrojug Traveler

While I am still solidly in love with my Owala water bottle, my daughter has moved on to the Hydrojug. She bought it with her own money after completely skipping the Stanley trend.

Touchland Hand Sanitizer

Lewis describes these super-cute hand sanitzers as an easy and affordable way for kids to be on-trend, and I agree. I’ll also add in that my daughter has one and it smells really wonderful.

Just For Teens Pimple Patches

Pimple patches are still in for teens this fall (and I have caved and am wearing them, too). Some of the more established brands like Starface are less popular than some of the huge landslide of new choices in the market. My daughter loves these cute fruit-shaped patches that are also scented.

Aelfric Eden Cartoon Dachshund Hoodie

This Aelfric Eden cartoon doggie hoodie was on my daughter’s wishlist forever until she saved up for it, and now it’s a regular in her rotation. A different Aelfric Edent hoodie was popular last year, but now kids are selecting different styles to stand out while still staying loyal to the brand.

Evre Oh So Extra Pineapple Coconut Cleanser

My daughter and her friends are loving several lines of new skincare products that are formulated especially for teens. A few of Evre’s products are a part of her daily routine.

Birkenstock Boston Clug

Ah, the Birkenstock. Always classic, but the brown suede Boston style, worn with mid-calf socks, is what you want to be wearing this year. I wasn’t going to get them for my kid because of the cost, but then I realized we have the same shoe size at this moment in time — and that we could share them. Perfect!