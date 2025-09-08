In a short, now-viral clip, a triathlete and marathon runner named Katie yells at her boyfriend as she’s running a literal marathon. Why, you may ask? Well, he was tasked with the job of giving her snacks throughout her run, and instead of following through and being a reliable person, he decided it would be a better idea to eat them all and leave her with nothing.

“I don’t have any!” he yells to her as she’s running and he is filming.

“What the f*ck?! You had one job!” she yells back, clearly upset.

“I know,” he says with a seemingly joking tone, like you can almost tell he’s smiling while breaking this news to her.

Comments on the video are turned off (I think we all know why!), but some TikTok users still took an opportunity to talk about the alarming video.

One user, @kellymacj, posted a reaction to the video, noting that while the clip might have been uploaded to be funny, there is actually very little to laugh about.

“That’s insane! She trained for a marathon! Marathon training takes months. Like, it’s not something that’s easily done. She’s running this amazing feat, and she asked her boyfriend to do one thing,” she says before noting that even the context of the video alludes that Katie got the snacks herself and then asked her boyfriend to just hand them to her as she raced.

“She also probably trained with these specific snacks so she knows, like, what fuels her body correctly, and he chose to eat them ... sabotaging your marathon. He genuinely doesn’t care about you because, during a marathon, you need electrolytes, and you need these things to help keep you going ... It’s weird! Why are you with someone who genuinely doesn’t think and care about you?”

If the boyfriend was so hungry, he could go find his own snacks since he’s not the one running a f*cking marathon!

Some internet sleuths figured out that the OP’s boyfriend is actually a runner as well, who does Ironmans! “HE DOES IRONMANS !!!! HE DOES IRONMANS !!!! He knows exactly what he was doing !!!!” one user wrote.

Another said, “He’s also a runner. He knew better, and he chose to sabotage her.”

“AND he was recording her reaction! I think he knew she would be upset and wanted to catch it on video,” another wrote.

One user alleged, “apparently he got injured so couldn’t participate, so he sabotaged her out of jealousy.”

“That man does not care about you! ... It like makes me so sad for her,” Kelly concluded in her video before hoping that when this woman makes a follow-up video, she starts referring to Snack Boy as her *ex-boyfriend.* Here’s hoping!

We’re having flashbacks to the dad who let his kid run into the street at the finish line and almost ruined his wife’s personal best, or the dad who couldn’t bother to pick up his kid’s crap that he dropped and waited for mom to run by so she could do it. What is it with men and not being able to be happy for their partners when they’re doing something incredible?