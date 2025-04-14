We Just Learned About “Bring Your Own Reason To Celebrate” Parties & We Want In

As a certified, unrepentant extrovert, there’s nothing I love more than a party. Not the ragers that might have been fun in my teens and 20s, but a quiet gathering with friends, complete with pretty bouquets of flowers and charcuterie boards and chill music playing unobtrusively in the background? That’s a vibe and I’m extremely here for it.

And while you can always get together with your friends like this for no good reason, it’s always more fun when you’re celebrating something. New Year’s Eve. Halloween. A Birthday. A Baby Shower. But we’ve come across an amazing idea on Instagram and we can’t wait to hop on the trend: a Bring Your Own Reason To Celebrate party. Say less.

A video, shared by Instagram user Katlyn van Wingerden, shows a quaint and charming party, complete with streamers, flowers, cake, confetti, and — the best part — a big piece of butcher paper on the wall with everyone’s reasons for celebrating, ranging from “pregnancy” to “finally feeling normal again,” to “the cats.” No details on that last one. Just “the cats,” which we find absolutely delightful. Consider us inspired!

Maybe the best part of all this: none of it is over-the-top and ostentatious in the way a lot of “made-for-social-media” trends we see are. You don’t have to run out and pay $400 for a sad beige balloon arch or $500 for an ornate cake. It’s all very simple and we could easily see us just kicking back with our friends basking in the little things that have brought us joy recently.

And sure, you could bring with you some milestone accomplishments to the bash — getting a promotion, getting pregnant, getting a new apartment — but don’t be afraid to think smaller...

“My Baby Slept Through The Night”

“I Took The Plunge And Got Bangs And They Look Amazing”

“My Toddler Just Ate A Vegetable”

“I Have At Long Last Grown Out My Ill-Advised Bangs”

“My Sourdough Starter Is Thriving”

“Started A New Hobby”

“Actually Read The Book Club Book”

“My Eyebrows Have Finally Bounced Back From The ’90s”

“Particularly Good Vibes Lately”

Because it’s not about accomplishment. It’s about celebration, and there’s no limit to how little something has to be in order to be a source of joy. So why not share that joy with your friends over some cake and prosecco?