A Cabot Creamery Butter Is Being Recalled For Possible Fecal Contamination

Before you butter your toast or put together a butter board this morning, check to see if it’s part of a recent national recall.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Agri Mark Inc. have issued a voluntary recall of the Cabot Creamery 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted. The butter is in cardboard packaging and comes in two 4 oz. portions.

The batch of butter in question tested positive for elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which is indicative of fecal contamination. While most types of this fecal bacteria do not cause adverse effects, some can cause stomach and digestive issues like cramping and diarrhea, and a few strains can have serious health issues, especially for vulnerable segments of the populations, like infants, seniors, pregnant people, and those with health conditions.

This recall is Class III, which means that although the recall violates FDA recommendations, it’s unlikely to cause significant health consequences if consumed. However, an elevated risk is present and the product should not be eaten.

The recall involves 189 cases (1,701 pounds) of the product. The Best By date is September 9, 2025. The lot number is 090925-055 and the item number is 2038. Other lots are not affected by the recall and are safe to eat.

The butter was distributed to the following states: Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Arizona. However, it’s possible that your butter is part of the above lot even if you do not live in one of the above states.

While the recall does not state what consumers should do with their product, historically, those with recalled butter should dispose of the product and return to the place of purchase for a refund.

All of the recall details can be found at the FDA website.