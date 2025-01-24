Nearly 20,000 Cases Of Horizon Milk Recalled By FDA

Organic milk is usually great for kids, but not in this particular instance.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled 19,688 cases of Horizon organic milk, stating that faulty packaging may mean that the shelf-stable dairy product could spoil before the expiration date. The milk was initially recalled in December, but now in January, the recall has been elevated to Class II.

The Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” The only higher class is Class I, in which death is a possible consequence of using the faulty product.

The recall only affects Organic Aseptic Plain Whole Milk 8-ounce 12-pack and individual units (the small ones you put in lunch boxes) with “best by” dates between March 3 and March 7, 2025. The milk was distributed in Arizona, California, and Nevada, all according to the FDA.

To determine whether you have the recalled milk, look for UPC number: 3663207113 for the 12-packs of milk boxes and UPC 3663207127 for the individual boxes of milk.

If you have bought from these lots and have the milk at home, you should dispose of it even if it has been refrigerated. Also be aware that many retailers will issue a refund when you return recalled product with proper receipts.

Horizon issued a statement to Food & Wine regarding the issue: “A root cause investigation concluded heat damage to the milk during processing that affected milk properties was the primary cause for the premature product spoilage," it reads. “Corrective and preventative actions have been implemented to prevent recurrence. This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen, microorganism, or any pathogen contamination, and no other Horizon Organic products are affected."