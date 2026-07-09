11 Canned Tomato Recipes For The Nights You Can’t Think Of Anything To Make

When it comes to pantry staples, I often think about baking first. I stay stocked up on flour, sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla extract always. And then there are seasonings, sure — no kitchen is complete without a library of herbs and salts. But I often forget about the canned goods in my pantry. Like, shouldn’t we all be keeping a variety of beans on hand, and plenty of rice? Recipes with canned tomatoes are super common too, and more than once I’ve found myself craving chili but lacking a much-needed 28-ounce can of crushed maters.

If you are scanning your canned goods and looking for a way to use up your own collection of canned tomatoes (because you are a better pantry keeper than I), here is some inspo that will not disappoint.

01 Creamy Sausage Tortellini Soup All The Healthy Things Cheesy tortellini, spicy sausage, and a rich, creamy broth? All The Healthy Things’ tortellini soup recipe sounds like exactly what I want at the end of a very long day. It’s a great reminder that among the canned tomatoes you should keep on hand for cooking, a can of fire-roasted ones is key.

02 Sunday Slow-Cooker Beef Ragu Budget Bytes You may have to make a trip to the store to get a boneless beef shoulder roast, but you likely have most everything else you need to make Budget Bytes’ slow-cooker beef ragu in your pantry. This is an easy and incredibly satisfying canned tomato recipe that makes so. Much. Sauce. You could easily freeze some for a future dinner.

03 30-Minute One-Pot Cabbage Rolls Averie Cooks A 30-minute meal that only requires one pot? Say no more. Averie Cooks’ unstuffed cabbage rolls get you all that same flavor and texture of a classic cabbage roll without the assembly. This is not a dish I would normally think to include in my weeknight rotation, but yes, it’ll help you use up that big can of crushed tomatoes quite nicely.

04 Seven-Can Chicken Taco Soup Princess Pinky Girl If you are relying heavily on the canned goods tonight, you have to try Princess Pinky Girl’s seven-can chicken taco soup. You’re making use of canned chicken, broth, beans, tomatoes, and enchilada sauce to create a very easy and flavorful soup. You can keep it that simple or jazz it up with all your favorite taco toppings.

05 Easy Lasagna Soup All The Healthy Things Making the fillings and assembling a lasagna is a labor of love, and one I’m just simply not up for most nights. An easy lasagna soup like All The Healthy Things’ recipe, however — now that I can do. You’ll need some crushed and fire-roasted canned tomatoes to make a flavorful broth for those cheesy dollops to melt into (yum).

06 Creamy Saucy Chipotle Chicken Averie Cooks Another gem of a recipe from Averie Cooks that only takes 35 minutes: creamy sauce chipotle chicken. You’ll never eat more flavorful boneless, skinless chicken thighs in your life, and they’re so good served over rice or in tortillas.

07 Ravioli & Italian Sausage Skillet Damn Delicious Sometimes you just need a cheesy comfort meal quickly, and Damn Delicious’ ravioli and Italian sausage skillet can give it to you in just 30 minutes. This meal is so easy and tasty we promise you’ll return to it again and again.

08 Crockpot Chili Princess Pinky Girl The dish I keep canned tomatoes around for is chili, and Princess Pinky Girl’s slow-cooker version is perfect for those days you can’t be bothered to stand over a stock pot at the stove. Most of your ingredients are inexpensive canned goods here, but don’t skip that little bit of chocolate (yes, seriously).

09 Creamy Tomato Soup With Cheesy Croutons Jessica in the Kitchen Jessica in the Kitchen’s vegan creamy tomato soup is the perfect use of fresh or canned tomatoes, or some combination of the two — you’ll need 56 ounces of the things. The end result is a savory but slightly sweet classic tomato soup, with delicious homemade croutons bobbing around on top.

10 Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan Pasta Damn Delicioius Who knew you could enjoy chicken parm without standing over a skillet? Damn Delicious’ chicken parmesan pasta is the way. Her recipe makes getting all the flavors of the classic dish you want but way easier, and with the pasta well incorporated into the dish (I have when the sauce and chicken don’t want to marry with the noodles...).

11 Lentil Bolognese Budget Bytes Lentils are so affordable and high in both protein and fiber. And you want to use this under-hyped superfood, along with a can of crushed tomatoes, to make a vegan bolognese sauce courtesy of Budget Bytes’ recipe. It only takes about 10 minutes of prep before a 45-minute simmer to perfection.

Who knew canned tomatoes could do so much?