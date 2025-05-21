It’s the middle of the week. The whole family’s finally home after the hustle and bustle of school and work and extracurriculars. And everyone’s hungry. You’re exhausted (because *motherhood*), so you don’t have anything planned, which means whipping something up on the fly. Say it with me: uggghh. Cue rifling through the pantry as you try to figure out how you’re going to MacGyver a meal out of boxed Kraft Macaroni and some potatoes that may or may not be sprouting.

It’s a common pain point for so many of us busy parents. But is there a more efficient, less stressful way to pull together weeknight dinners using the ingredients you have at home? (Since, see also: Eating out is ~expensive~ AF.) Scary Mommy reached out to professional foodies as well as organization experts to find out how to stock a pantry that makes weeknight dinners way easier.

What are your top 5+ must-have pantry staples that can build the base of a quick dinner?

“My top five must-have pantry staples as a dietitian and mom are canned beans or lentils, lentil or chickpea pasta, marinara, microwaveable grains, and pancake mix.” — Alex Turnbull, RDN, LD, registered dietitian specializing in child nutrition and picky eating

“Unlike my refrigerator full of perishables, my freezer is part of my ‘pantry’ since its contents stay good for months, short of a power outage. My top must-have pantry staples are: canned diced fire-roasted tomatoes (pantry), canned beans of all kinds (pantry), pasta and rice (pantry), broth (pantry and/or freezer), cooked ground beef (freezer), cooked shredded/chopped chicken (freezer), sautéed chopped onions (freezer), gravies and sauces: chicken gravy, enchilada sauce, marinara sauce, etc. (pantry), and shredded cheese (freezer).” — Mary Ann Kelly, food blogger and meal planner at Add Salt & Serve

“Canned beans, like cannellini and black beans, for soups, rice bowls, or quick tacos; good-quality canned tomatoes for fast pasta sauces or one-pot meals; pasta and rice, the backbone of so many weeknight dinners; jarred or boxed broth to make anything feel homemade in minutes; canned tuna or salmon, protein that doesn’t require planning ahead; and shelf-stable grains like farro or couscous, which are fast, forgiving, and filling.” — Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl

“My pantry always has tomato paste, canned anchovies, dried mushrooms, jarred roasted red peppers, miso paste, and canned beans. These staples are versatile and key to thousands of fast meals. I can, for instance, make a robust pasta sauce in just 15 minutes by sautéing tomato paste with anchovies for depth, stirring in rehydrated dried mushrooms for umami and roasted red peppers for sweetness. These items keep for months, cost under $20 combined at most grocery stores, and allow me to cook restaurant-quality food in my home without needing to go to the store.” — Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar, CEO and president at Halal Watch World, a Halal-compliance expert who’s helped numerous restaurants obtain Halal certification

Are there specific food categories that every pantry should include for flexibility?

“Every pantry should have a few cans of sauces such as pasta sauce or even pizza sauce. It’s also great to have a variety of different pastas, whether whole grain, lentil or chickpea-based, or even enriched. Having a variety of canned beans and lentils can be helpful because different beans work well in different dishes: Black and pinto beans are great for Mexican dishes, whereas chickpeas work well in Mediterranean dishes, and kidney beans make sense in chilis and soups. And an important pantry staple to have on hand is protein, whether it’s canned or dried beans and lentils, nut or seed butters, or canned chicken or fish. When you’re in a pinch, find yourself in a natural disaster, or short on groceries, shelf-stable proteins can really come in handy!” — Alex Turnbull

“My formula for use-what-you-have casseroles and skillet meals is: protein + vegetables/beans + pasta/rice + sauce + seasonings + toppings (optional) = dinner. Example: shredded chicken + broccoli + rice + chicken gravy + lemon juice + garlic salt + shredded cheese = easy skillet chicken dinner. This can be made and served from a skillet, or popped in the oven to finish off for a version with crispy edges and melty cheese goodness.” — Mary Ann Kelley

“Proteins: beans, lentils, canned fish, nut butters. Bases: pasta, rice, grains, polenta. Sauces and acids: tomato paste, soy sauce, hot sauce, vinegar, mustard. Meal boosters: jarred olives, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, salsa. Quick flavor: garlic, onions, spice blends, bouillon paste.” — Marissa Stevens

“To make sure my pantry can accommodate any dish, I keep my shelves stocked with essentials in four categories: proteins, bases, sauces, and seasonings. Proteins such as canned beans, tuna, or anchovies give body (think tuna salad or bean chili). Bases like rice, pasta, or quinoa are filling and can be combined with anything, so I always have at least two varieties on hand. Sauces, such as tomato paste or soy sauce, develop flavor quickly — a $2 tube of tomato paste can change a dish in minutes. Seasonings, such as dried herbs, spices, or even a dab of miso paste, can lift simple ingredients; oregano or smoked paprika can make plain rice sing.” — Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar

What do you think is the most underrated pantry item?

“Canned beans. They are packed with plant-based proteins, fiber, and iron and can help make meals go further. Whether you need to bulk up a meal with animal protein by adding beans or you’re trying to eat less meat, canned beans are nutritious, convenient, and extremely reasonably priced.” — Alex Turnbull

“I shop for deals on ground beef, cook it all when I get home, and freeze it in meal-sized portions. It takes less time and effort to cook 10 pounds once than one pound 10 times, and the best part is that at meal time, half the prep for a recipe is already done. Rotisserie chicken is another great shortcut. Buy two to three chickens at club prices, shred the meat, and simmer the bones overnight in a slow cooker to make broth. Stock the freezer with recipe-sized portions of meat and broth, and you have a head start on dinner.” — Mary Ann Kelley

“Couscous. It cooks in five minutes, takes on whatever flavor you add, and turns a handful of odds and ends into dinner.” — Marissa Stevens

“Miso paste is my all-time most under-appreciated pantry hero. Though it is a staple in Japanese cooking, it remains under-appreciated in many American kitchens, though it is extremely versatile. A $5 tub lasts forever in the fridge and can change a dish in minutes. I adore stirring a tablespoon into hot water with dried seaweed, for a five-minute miso soup that’s so soothing and good for you. It’s also what I go to for marinating chicken or glazing roasted vegetables: just mix it with soy sauce and a touch of honey. Its umami depth enhances everything, from soups to stir-fry, no fresh ingredients required.” — Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar

What pantry items save you the most time on busy weeknights?

“Canned beans, microwaveable grains, and marinaras save me so much time. Whether I’m making another part of the meal from scratch or the entire thing from convenient pantry staples, having these specific staples helps save me time and energy.” — Alex Turnbull

“I have my husband chop a bag of onions, sauté them, and bag them for the freezer (freezing raw onions is definitely not the same). One onion equals one portion, and freezing them in partitioned silicone containers is perfect for popping them out and putting the frozen portions into a single large freezer bag once they are frozen. Starting with cooked meat and sautéed onions saves me a ton of time cooking and cleaning up, and I love being able to make a quick meal without having to deal with raw meat.” — Mary Ann Kelley

“A squeeze bottle of tomato paste. No waste, no can to deal with, and it makes a fast sauce feel slow-cooked.” — Marissa Stevens

“Tomato paste and canned anchovies are my time-saving MVPs for busy weeknights. With these, I can assemble a spaghetti alla puttanesca in under 20 minutes: Sauté a $1 tube of tomato paste with two anchovy fillets, add garlic, capers, and canned tomatoes, and toss with pasta ... I keep three tubes of tomato paste and a tin of anchovies (about $3 total) on hand at all times. They’re shelf-stable, small, and punch far above their weight in flavor. These ingredients cut my cooking time in half compared to starting from scratch, making them perfect for nights when I’m juggling work and family.” — Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar

What are the best pantry items for families on a budget?

“Canned beans, as well as lentil or chickpea-based pastas, conveniently provide shelf-stable plant-based proteins, fiber, and iron. In other words, they provide the most bang for your buck nutritionally when it comes to pantry staples.” — Alex Turnbull

“Shopping your pantry first and stocking up when items are at their best price is crucial to saving money. Buying items when you need them is more money in the grocery store’s bank account, not yours, because you are stuck with paying the current price instead of stocking up when there is a deal.” — Mary Ann Kelley

“Dry lentils, canned tomatoes, and rice. They’re cheap, nutritious, and endlessly versatile.” — Marissa Stevens

“I swear by sterilized milk. Sterilized milk (a quart costs around $1 with a shelf life exceeding a year) is just as good as fresh for cooking, baking, or cereal. I do creamy soups or mac and cheese in it without having to worry about spoilage.” — Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar

Any tips for organizing a pantry so everything gets utilized?

“Treat your pantry like it’s a store by stacking identical or similar products front-to-back, turning all labels forward, and loading newer items behind ones with upcoming expiration dates. I usually group items by category to mimic what you might find on the same aisle in a grocery store. Rice and pasta are adjacent, soup and canned goods are on the same shelf, condiments are stored together, etc. The type of organization works because most people are familiar with how a grocery store is set up. Also, it’s extremely helpful to see your full inventory in any one category all at once when you are preparing a shopping list — then your shopping list will be organized by location in the store for more efficient shopping! When the new items come in, place them behind the goods with a closer expiration date.

Next, place items based on frequency of use. There are three types of products in a typical pantry: everyday items that live in the pantry and are used and then replaced (like peanut butter, snacks, or cereal), shelf-stable items that are stored in the pantry unused and then relocated to the refrigerator once opened (like condiments or sauces), and bulk staples that are portioned out (like flour or grains). The everyday category is the highest priority and should be stored in the most visible, easily accessible spot, with other categories working well in secondary locations.” — Mindy Godding, certified professional organizer, founder of Abundance Organizing, and current president of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO)

How do you keep a stocked pantry without it turning into a cluttered mess?

“Give your pantry a refresh at least twice a year. My favorite times for pantry organization are early November (before the hosting holidays but after Halloween so you can ditch the candy that no one wants) and mid-Spring, when food choices tend to become lighter and healthier (another chance to purge unwanted candy leftover from Easter baskets).

During the refresh, check every expiration date and take note where you have overstock in order to prioritize use. If your tastes or diet change, pull unwanted food items out of your pantry right away. Create a designated ‘food pantry’ box for collecting non-expired food that you won’t use, and make a plan to deliver its contents once a quarter, or watch for food drives at local businesses.

Use a digital shopping list. Digital lists allow for quick and easy records when a pantry staple gets depleted. With a detailed list, your shopping trips will become more efficient with fewer impulse buys. Share access with everyone in your household for accurate updates and easy delegation of shopping trips.

Use open bins with handles to turn shelves into drawers. When you pull them out, bins give you front-to-back accessibility. They keep bags from spreading out and sliding around, plus they keep categories contained and labeled.” — Mindy Godding