10 Canned Tuna Recipes For Those Nights You Forget To Thaw Something

We all know the sense of dread that washed over us as kids when we could hear our moms pull into the driveway and we realized we didn’t take the pork chops out of the freezer like they asked. The same sinking feeling probably comes over you now when you open the refrigerator on a busy weeknight and realize you didn’t take anything out to thaw last night. *Sigh.* Well, good thing you stocked some canned tuna in your pantry just for nights like this, and that you have some delicious canned tuna recipes for dinner up your sleeve. (But maybe go ahead and take out some chicken thighs for tomorrow night while you’re thinking about it...)

01 The Best Healthy Tuna Salad All The Healthy Things Of course tuna salad comes to mind first when you’re staring down a can of the stuff and wondering what to make. All The Healthy Things’ recipe will give you all the fresh, creamy flavor you want, along with plenty of crunch from celery and red onion. Eat it with chips or crackers, or in a sandwich or wrap.

02 Easy Tuna Patties Family Fresh Meals These tuna patties from Family Fresh Meals are genuinely so easy to make, and they only take about 20 minutes all in. Throw some frozen French fries in the air fryer or oven while you make these in the skillet and serve — your family will never realize it was a backup plan.

03 Tuna Noodle Casserole Damn Delicious Made with canned tuna and egg noodles, tuna noodle casserole is one of the most affordable dinner recipes you’ll find. Damn Delicious’ version is cheesy and satisfying, but also a little better than the traditional kind thanks to some lemon zest and chives.

04 Mini Tuna Po Boys Dude That Cookz If you’re not in the mood for tuna salad sandwiches, what about po-boys? Dude That Cookz can teach you how to turn a 20 oz. can of tuna into these pan-fried fish balls (and he’ll even walk you through making your own homemade remoulade).

05 Tuna Melt Bites Family Fresh Meals Family Fresh Meals’ tuna melt bites are a little twist on the classic sandwich. They take just 30 minutes from start to finish, and the ingredient list is short and affordable. It might just become a regular recipe in your weekly rotation.

06 Tuna Melt Stuffed Bell Peppers Feel Good Foodie If you’re not in the mood for sandwiches at all (or cooking for that matter), try Feel Good Foodie’s tuna melt stuffed peppers. They take literally five minutes of prep — just clean out your peppers and load them up with tuna, seasonings, and cheese — and a 20-minute stay in the oven.

07 Spicy Tuna Guacamole Bowls Budget Bytes If you want something a little more poke-bowl-adjacent, try this recipe from Budget Bytes. It’s ready in 15 minutes max, and you’re left with a batch of spicy tuna to enjoy with lots of fresh veggies and whatever sauces your heart desires. You could put all of this over rice if you wanted a little more volume in your bowl.

08 Tuna Nicoise Salad Feel Good Foodie Nicoise salad is a classic French dish with Mediterranean influence, so you’ll get lots of veggies and flavor from it. Feel Good Foodie’s version incorporates tuna instead of the traditional anchovies, and a delicious shallot vinaigrette you’ll want to drink through a straw.

09 Tuna White Bean Salad Budget Bytes White beans are everywhere right now, and yes, they go with tuna too apparently. Budget Bytes’ tuna white bean salad is super high in protein since it includes both of those ingredients, plus plenty of fiber, and it’s mayo-free for those of you who can’t stand the stuff.

10 “Sushi” Cups Family Fresh Meals Family Fresh Meals’ sushi cup recipe calls for imitation crab meat, but you could totally sub in canned tuna and mix in some sriracha and soy sauce to DIY a little spicy tuna moment. The cup format is easy to make with a muffin tin, and they’ll be ready faster than DoorDash could deliver you a roll anyway.

Tuna salad’s great and all, but it’s far from the only canned tuna recipe you can make in a pinch.