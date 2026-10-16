“I Can’t Stop Fantasizing About Another Mom In Our Mom Group” & 45 Other Mom Confessions

This week’s confessions make one thing abundantly clear: the ratio of what women say out loud to what they are actually carrying around isn't close. Not remotely. Of course, that’s kind of the whole premise of this column, right? It’s not about the salacious bits or the scandals, although those are often quite juicy. It’s about the gap. That distance between the version of you that shows up in the car rider line at your kid’s school pickup and all the plates spinning in your head. Moms come here to share those clandestine parts of themselves.

This week, they laid bare all kinds of tricky things going on behind the scenes. Like what it feels like when you try to cut off your toxic mother, only for her to bounce back as if nothing happened. Or realizing, after taking a long look at your marriage, that the only difference you’d notice if you left your husband would be the money. One mom admitted she’s financially drowning despite having a “comfortable” income, and quite a few others confirmed that perimenopause is, indeed, a b*tch. And, because this is the confessional after all, more than one affair makes an appearance.

There’s good news too, like the mom who finally found a decent man and the one who’s hitting her stride in her 50s.

But whatever you’re hauling around that nobody in your life knows about, well, there’s probably a mom here who has confessed some version of it. So, here’s this week’s batch, shared anonymously by moms who needed to let it all out.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

Perimenopause is wrecking me. Confession #50546917

I cut contact with my mom and she tried to message me ‘hello’ like nothing ever happened 😤 Confession #50546927

Life is really hard right now. Confession #52720101

I think I finally met a GOOD man! Confession #55453593

My parents are the worst grandparents. Confession #55931250

Ignoring the feeling to have a serious conversation with my husband bc we’re growing apart. Confession #51483727

I’m having an affair and it’s exhilarating, but my anxiety is through the roof. Confession #53288084

Living with my father with dementia is a nightmare. Confession #53332969

This SSRI be messing with my guts. But worth it for not flipping out over school lunches. Confession #53596891

Losing hope that my emotionally abusive covert narcissist husband will ever change. Confession #51568714

My mom annoys the 💩 out of me. Confession #54117406

Worried about the world my kids will inherit. Confession #55672344

I despise one of my coworkers. Waiting for her to change jobs… but she’s still there every day. Confession #52861504

Reconnected with my first love. We’re both married. I feel so alive. Confession #51865814

It drives me insane when people complain that they are tired. Like, duh, we all are!!! Confession #55871119

I’m exhausted caring for a special needs child. I love him but have no village, no family! Confession #50558665

My ex-hubby is driving me nuts with how he’s treating our son. Confession #52597081

Divorced for 1.5 years but not ready to date again. Confession #53057676

Perimenopause has completely disconnected my give-a-damn. I have zero f*cks left to give! Confession #55092153

Can’t stand my friends’ husbands. Confession #53900548

I have too much on my plate and took on more because I’m too nice to say no. Confession #55335261

Travel sports have ruined sports for most kids. Your kids are not all Olympians. Confession #51686428

My in-laws are coming to visit this weekend and I can’t stand them! Confession #51702446

I’m only 45 but my body feels like it is 65. Confession #50602291

I don’t have a village to raise my kids with and it makes me so sad and lonely to see others with theirs. Confession #53575088

I daydream about my MIL having her driver’s license. It would help me out a lot, but it’s her choice. Confession #54200924

I can’t stop dreaming about my kids’ jiu-jitsu coach 🤭 I’m married… Confession #54762863

I don’t know if my boss or teen is driving me more insane!!!! Confession #53773327

I can’t stop fantasizing about one of the other moms in our mom group. Confession #55824772

Thinking my life would be the same without my husband except for money. Confession #51916834

I love the person I am becoming in my 50s! Confident, joyful, and physically and mentally strong. Confession #51112588

Broke it off with affair partner! Confession #52513606

Burnt out and need a new job, but have no one to help with the kids. Confession #53172668

If you still post pictures of your kids online, just know I’m judging you. Confession #50944785

Took me 20+ years to realize my spouse has undiagnosed autism. Confession #55966262

Had to practice yelling NO and STOP with my daughter because of a boy in class. She’s 6. Confession #51901937

We need to divorce, but I can’t afford life on my own with 3 kids. Why is life so expensive rn? Confession #53896589

I’m feeling so lonely and sad and I’m already on depression meds. Confession #53236078

I feel like a single mom. My spouse doesn’t help me at all. Confession #53557441

I should have had dogs instead of kids. Confession #52118505

I started estrogen replacement and it’s a game changer! Confession #50642946

Financially drowning with three small kids despite having good jobs… the cost of living is insanity. Confession #52703812

I miss my gay best friend terribly and worry about him constantly 🥺 Confession #51054386

My in-laws are so out of touch. Confession #53982606

I’m over 40, newly pregnant, and trying to stay positive. Confession #56580201

Feel like I stalled out in my 40s. Confession #59680443