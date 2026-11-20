As we barrel towards December, money is top of mind for a lot of moms. And, really, that makes sense any year: the holidays are expensive. As moms, we’re always doing the math in our heads: how much we can afford, how much we need to cut, how much is going out vs. how much is coming in. And this year, a lot of moms are finding that the math just ain’t mathing. That theme kept surfacing in this week’s roundup of anonymous confessions.

One mom wants a divorce but says that, in this economy, it isn’t possible. Another admits that, financially, she regrets having her third child. One mom got laid off and one mom is tired of working her ass off yet always feeling broke, and one mom, in her own words, just wants to be left alone with a lot of money.

The cost of everything is dictating a lot right now, and moms are really feeling that.

Then there are the other confessions that showed up this week, the kind that bubble up every week. Worries about being a good parent. Health concerns. Perimenopause (always perimenopause!). Little wins that moms need to share with someone.

So, here are this week’s confessions, shared anonymously by moms yelling into the void about everything from money to marriage.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I’m so sick of working full-time and still not having money. Confession #73794969

Lying in bed beside my husband and feeling alone. Confession #72920091

My 15-year-old daughter is going down a bad path, and I can’t stop it. Confession #74167953

Financially, I regret having my third child. Confession #71811289

We planned our dream trip to WDW, and caring for our parents is going to ruin it. Confession #72787683

I’m 9 months pregnant and survived solo parenting for a few months! Confession #68693824

So relieved we started daycare and can have a break… does that make me a bad parent? Confession #67913387

I want a divorce, but with this economy and two kids, I don’t think I can afford it. Confession #72153156

Had a tumor removed from my spine two weeks ago. My kids have been amazing to me! Confession #71885903

I just quit my job after 27 years, switched positions, got a new car and a new wardrobe! What? Confession #71402326

I love my 3-year-old, but she is the worst right now. It makes me so sad that I feel this way. Confession #67866960

I filed for child support and I’m worried about how my kids’ father will respond. Confession #72183883

My DINK friend is just too self-important and clueless. I’m backing away slowly. Confession #73664605

I’m manifesting my in-laws moving far away with minimal visits required. Confession #74201282

I feel sad almost all the time, and I don’t know what to do. Confession #74955887

I wish my parents had told me to find someone kind. Confession #71115016

My husband is MAGA and it’s been a very long 10 years. Hoping for better days now… Confession #72381901

I think I’m the ‘mean mom,’ and I want to change before it’s too late. No idea where to start. Confession #67875484

I’m depressed and miss my mom who passed away a year ago. Confession #70136233

Found out my husband has a secret credit card. Idk what to do. Confession #74470898

My son is serving our country in a very dangerous area, and my anxiety is overwhelming. Confession #73010785

Being the spouse of someone with mental illness is a very emotional place to be. Confession #69803859

I’m failing miserably at being a good employee and a good mom at the same time. Confession #69509669

Parents are one of the hardest parts of teaching! Confession #73855512

My husband and I talked out a conflict without yelling or tears! Confession #71539440

I’m so tired of everything and everybody. I just want to be alone with a lot of money. Confession #70307287

Excited for Thanksgiving except for two family members 🙄 Confession #74959742

I’m so tired of picking up after everyone. I’m gonna throw everything away. Watch me. Confession #68171826

Cards ready, Santa gifts done; I am ON TOP of this holiday! I’m feeling good! Confession #68703020

I got laid off three months ago and haven’t told anyone except my boyfriend. Confession #73753144

I can’t keep doing this. All of it. Marriage. Motherhood. Work. Health stuff. It’s killing me. Confession #71520259

There were layoffs at my job and I’m sad they kept me. Confession #72884842

I’m so overstimulated by my kids and dog. Confession #69257900

Really enjoying this stage of parenting! My boys are 9 and 11. Confession #70851511

My parents are moving close by!! I’ll have help with my kids (11 & 13) sometimes! Confession #68819677

I want to vacation without my kids, but they refuse to stay at any relatives’ home overnight. Confession #73154531

I dread days off with my kids. Would rather everyone be at work and school. Confession #69290996

I just feel like a mean mom. Confession #72302380

Just want one day of not seeing the phrase ‘perimenopause’ while struggling with infertility. Confession #72695364

Sober for almost a year. Best decision I ever made. For me, my daughters, and my marriage. Confession #71966807

What do I call my husband that I’m divorcing? He’s not technically my ex yet 😵‍💫 Confession #70463093

My husband told me he’s decided he’s willing to take me back after he cheated. 🤷 #Audacity Confession #68660534

I really miss my dog. I loved him more than most people 💔 Confession #70410759

Terrified that our IVF transfer failed again. Confession #70707449

I’m three years seizure-free today, but scared every day I’ll have one in front of my daughter. Confession #71661398

I want to cut off my dad, but I know he won’t let me see my brothers if I do. He’s toxic. Confession #68850330

Shh… I love Harry Styles. He’s my happy place, lol. Confession #71450123

My husband is going to make my life a living hell while going through divorce. I’m terrified. Confession #71212201

Therapy really opened my eyes to a lot, and I’m grateful. Confession #74724130

I’m so relieved I don’t have to spend another holiday with my husband’s toxic sister. Confession #72052155

I hate my husband. Confession #74436384

Why can’t my husband be more like Garrett Graham (yes, I’m late to the party)?! Confession #69947729

Suffering from major hair loss due to an extreme stressor, and now I’m stressing even more about my hair. Confession #69620394

Miserable with my husband of nine years! I feel stuck cause we have three little kids 😫 Confession #72699470

I’m mad my spouse isn’t nice to me anymore. How did this happen? Confession #70731334

My husband needs to get his head out of his ass, so over his work. Confession #69370783

It doesn’t matter that I have the stomach bug; I’m still the default parent. Confession #72524790

Everyone else is afraid, but I can see right through my sister’s BS. Confession #72130534

My partner and I are finally starting to have great sex again. It’s been a long road. Confession #68695558

I got injured two months ago, and I REALLY don’t want to go back to work. Confession #73624289

My teenage daughter has no internal motivation and spends hours a day watching TV. Confession #70298507