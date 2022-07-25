Celebrity parents have been rallying around Alliance of Moms co-founder and former model Kelly McKee Zajfen after she announced the death of her 9-year-old son, George, on Friday.

Although his cause of death has not been revealed, George, who has a twin sister Lily, reportedly passed unexpectedly.

“My sweet baby boy,” Zajfen wrote on Instagram. “My world is shattered into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest. You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don’t know how I’m able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I’m going to try. Try hard for your beautiful twin sister. I can’t comprehend any of it.”

Many sent love and condolences to Zajfen, including actors Sarah Michelle Gellar, JoAnna Swisher, Odette Annable, Lindsay Price, Bree Turner, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Teresa Palmer, Minka Kelly and Jenna Dewan, among others. It also appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, donated to a GoFundMe raising money for George’s funeral arrangements. A $5,000 donation was made by “Archie & Lilibet,” although confirmation has yet to be received by Scary Mommy. Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson also gave a $1,000 donation, making it appear the former couple was perhaps friendly with Zajfen and her husband, Julian, at one time.

“Thank you for my world and tribe lifting me and pulling me off the floor,” Zajfen concluded her Instagram post. “I can’t do it with[out] you. Funeral arrangements are being made and more details will follow.”

Zajfen, 42, the founder of clothing line little minis, is also a heart ambassador for the Children’s Hospital of LA (CHLA), as her daughter Lily has a pacemaker to maintain a heart condition. She makes a big impact with Alliance of Moms, a Los Angeles community of philanthropists that supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care so they can build a positive future for their families. According to the organization, nearly 60% of young women in LA County foster care experience at least one pregnancy by age 19 — and their children have a higher likelihood of entering foster care themselves. Alliance of Moms works to change this outcome.

In honor of George and his “loving heart,” Zajfen set up a fundraiser for CHLA.

“As a mom it is paralyzing to consider the pain this sudden loss has caused. Kelly, you beautiful mother who has been of service to not only the health of your own children but those less fortunate in our community through @allianceofmoms, we surround you in light,” Sophie Dance and Level Up Dance owner J. Sophie Pierce wrote. “I am sending you the container to fall apart again and again and the strength to piece it back together again and again for Lily and all of the children who have relied on your heart, generosity and selflessness since the day I met you.”