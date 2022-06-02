Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at Buckingham Palace for the first time in two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilbet, who is about to turn one, made the trek from Montecito, California, to London, England, for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The four days of festivities mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne — and Lilibet’s first time meeting her great grandmother after whom she’s named.

Unlike previous years, however, Harry and Meghan and their children were not invited to join the rest of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Color parade, a public celebration of a monarch’s birthday.

One month before the celebrations, the Queen announced that balcony privileges were “limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Back in January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced that they would be giving up their royal titles and duties to the Royal Family.

Since the separation, there have been clear moments of tension between the Queen and the couple, and Meghan has opened up about the racism and pressure they faced as working members of the Royal Family.

Their last official royal appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day.

Still, despite the tension between the Queen and the Harry and Meghan, the couple seem to be having a lovely time back at Buckingham. The couple watched the Trooping the Color parade from the Major General’s Office, according to People, and they had fun with some younger family members they hadn’t seen in some time.

Photos of both Meghan and Harry playfully teasing children during the parade, including Peter Phillips's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's children, eight-year-old Mia and three-year-old Lena, have been making the rounds on social media.

And, of course, Meghan still looks dressed to the nines in a navy, form-fitting dress and matching hat, even though she was laying low.

The two are reportedly set to make an appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday, June 3, as part of the continuing Platinum Jubilee celebrations.