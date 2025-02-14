19 Cheap(ish) Things To Buy For A Quick Dopamine Hit

Life has been A LOT lately. It’s only the second month of the year and it feels like we — as a parenting whole — have already dealt with quite a lot, let alone all the other stuff that’s happening *waves hands wildly in the air* around. In other words, we get it; it’s been a year so far, and sometimes you just need to buy something affordable for a quick dopamine hit.

Look no further, then, than this list of fun little things we’ve bought to make ourselves feel better — or even if we weren’t feeling blue, just things (from jewelry to homewares to fashion items) that have made our days. Here’s hoping something here will speak to you and give you a boost, too.

The What: Apple Watch Sport Strap

The Why:

I was reminiscing with friends about the Baby-G watches of the '90s and decided I wanted one for my Apple Watch! This band is so cheap and super durable — I wear it to work out, go on walks, run errands — and it comes in TONS of bright colors. I bought two to swap out, but I'm going to buy more colors. I've gotten tons of compliments on it, too! And so far, it's easy to wipe down and keep clean. — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle Editor

The What: Beads by Tara Layering Necklaces

The Why:

I am obsessed with these cute, affordable layering necklaces that you can wear in any sort of combination — and collect for fun, kind of like charms. And almost all of them are below $100, with many under $50 and some as low as $15. I get tons of compliments on them, too. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The What: Byrdeen Stemless Wine Glasses

The Why:

Listen, I don't have friends over that often (MOM LIFE), but when I do, I bust out these Byrdeen wine glasses and immediately get compliments and questions about where I got them. They are so cute and delicate and just make me happy while I sip some Pinot. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

The What: Keote Tote Bag Key Ring

The Why:

This is such a great example of a tiny, luxurious wee item that makes your day a little better. I clip this little keychain onto the inside of my purse, and I know I always have a full-size, cute tote with me wherever I go. And I use it so often, especially when I suddenly realize I have to stop at the grocery store for something quick. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Visual Comfort Lightbulbs

The Why:

We’re renovating our home, and one of the light fixtures I bought came with this bulb. And, OK, I know I sound very grand millennial right now, but it is the PERFECT shade of light. It’s warm but not overbearing, and yes, OK, it’s not cheap, but lightbulbs ain’t cheap, and this is an LED. I practically skipped out of my home when I saw it. It’s the little things. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

The What: Shimmering Sparkle Rhinestone Chrome Stiletto Heels

The Why:

I'm not really a "heel" kind of girl, if I'm being honest. I wear my Nike Dunks pretty much everywhere, and for date nights, I wear a chunky boot. But when my 10th anniversary was coming up along with a fancy dinner, I knew I needed to step it up. These gold, strappy stilettos did the trick. They're comfy and a great neutral tone that goes with pretty much everything! Plus, under $50! — Katie Garrity

The What: Laneige S'more Kisses Hydrate and Tint Set

The Why:

I bought this when I was having a bad day in the hopes that something S'mores flavored could heal me, and I do think it worked. The Laneige lip products are absolutely worth the money, especially if you suffer from extra dry lips during the winter, and the fun flavor is an added bonus. — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor, News & Social

The What: Coconut Oolong Candle

The Why:

Feeling a little down? Buy a candle. Boom! Everything's a little better. I love this one from the Spice and Tea Exchange. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish in 'Reef'

The Why:

If I need a pick-me-up, I'm ordering a new gel or regular polish. A colorful manicure makes me a little happier every time I look down, and the splurge feels worth it because I'll get so much use from this $20 spent. For spring and summer, I'm eyeing this vivid coral red from Gelcare, a brand I have used for years and can vouch for, results-wise. (Heavily considering a deep, vibrant pink from DND too: Tropicana Daze.) — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: Fallon 18K Gold Bezel Earrings

The Why:

These are adorable, great bang-for-your-buck earrings. I wear them constantly — like, don’t even take them off when I shower or sleep — and so far, they haven't tarnished at all. Someone told me she loved my diamonds, and I had to stop myself from telling her they're cubic zirconia. — Kate Auletta

The What: Vitamin Sea Face Serum

The Why:

I try a lot of face serums (Hello, mid-thirties!), and this vitamin C serum from The Organic Skin Co. is seriously the best. It smells good. It makes my skin brighter and lighter and gives my face the ultimate pick-me-up. It's also super reasonably priced! — Katie Garrity

The What: Puzzles of Color “Old Classic” by Domonique Brown

The Why:

I’m obsessed with the entire origin story and ethos of Puzzles of Color, which began with Dallas-based siblings Ericka and William crafting puzzles in their garage. Their pieces are all created in collaboration with artists of color, with artists receiving a percentage of sales. This bright, poppy, empowering “Old Classic” puzzle is such a mood-booster and conversation starter, and it makes me really happy to support the company during Black History Month. Oh, and each puzzle comes with a curated playlist on Spotify — how much fun is that?! — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: KIKI Chunky Bling Hoops

The Why:

I had a realization that I don't own nearly enough sparkly, fun jewelry, and these were my remedy for that incredibly unfortunate situation. They're adorable, small enough that you can wear them day to day, and waterproof to boot. — Megan LaCreta

The What: Build A Crate

The Why:

This is more of a dopamine hit by proxy. I ordered one of these build-a-crates from Untamed Post for my daughter during winter break, and it was such a hit. As a working (from home) mom, I knew I'd need something to keep my kindergartner entertained. This crate came with fun art supplies, crafts, games, and toys. You can totally customize it for your kid and your budget! — Katie Garrity

The What: Fable Mini Floral Backpack

The Why:

I love a mini backpack, and this one feels like such a luxury due to the details and materials, even though it's under $100. I absolutely love their prints, and it's the perfect size for carrying everything you need for either a day out or a night out. People always ask me where this is from. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Eadem Le ChouChou Lip Balm

The Why:

This stuff is — hands down — the best lip balm ever. The color is subtle but potent, and it lasts long after the initial sheen has gone away. It’s hydrating, and I love the applicator — you feel like you’re putting on something cooling onto your lips. Trust me and get this stuff. It’s often sold out at Sephora, but you can buy it on the brand’s website. — Kate Auletta

The What: Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set in HannaSoft™

The Why:

I finally decided to upgrade my pajama game. My old sweatpants and holey t-shirt just were not cutting it. I decided to try an actual pajama set, and I do not know why I waited so long. These HannaSoft PJs are exactly that — SO SOFT! I feel all cute and cozy at bedtime while watching my trash TV, and all is right with the world. — Katie Garrity

The What: Bowood Lane Arden Necklace

The Why:

Sad? Buy some dainty jewelry! Coming in *just* under $100, this Bowood Lane necklace from their Arden collection is such a stunner in the most subtle, elegant way. Stack it with another piece, or just let it be on its own for a cute addition to any outfit. — Katie Garrity

The What: Phlur Vanilla & Cream Duo

The Why:

Ever since being gifted Phlur’s Missing Person Body Oil, I have been hopelessly hooked — so it didn’t surprise me when videos kept popping up on my FYP raving about this Heavy Cream and Vanilla Skin duo. They do not disappoint, especially if gravitate towards gourmand. I am a big fan of layering scents and a big believer in scents affecting mood; this set really hits on both. They’re light but still decadent, playful yet refined. They just make me feel warm and cozy! And I’ve already had so many people ask me what scent I have on. — Julie Sprankles

Hang On, Buying highlights the things we love so much we had to let you all in on the secret.